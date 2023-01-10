Vegan tomato pesto chickpea salad recipe

It takes just 30 minutes to make this vibrant, filling salad with a rich tomato pesto sauce...

Vegan tomato pesto chickpea salad
  • Vegan
Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time30 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Jessica Dady
By Jessica Dady
published

It takes four simple steps to make this delicious tomato pesto chickpea salad - suitable for vegans and vegetarians. 

Bursting with a range of delicious veggies including red onion, mixed peppers, cucumber, and olives, this vegan tomato pesto chickpea salad certainly counts towards one of your five-a-day. The chickpeas add a great source of protein to the mix and the sweet, yet rich tomato pesto sauce makes this dish extra flavoursome. Garnish with flat-leaf parsley and serve. 

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 3 mixed peppers, halved, de-seeded and roughly chopped
  • 1 red onion, finely chopped
  • 800g chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cucumber, sliced lengthways, de-seeded and sliced
  • Handful mixed black and green olives
  • 2 tbsp. capers
  • 100g radishes, trimmed and quartered
  • 250g mixed tomatoes - yellow, red and orange - halved
  • 1 jar Sacla' Vegan Tomato Pesto (opens in new tab)
  • Handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Add the peppers to a roasting tin and toss with 1 tbsp. olive oil. Put in the oven for 15-20 mins until tender. Remove and set aside
  2. Heat the remaining olive oil in a pan, add onion and season well. Cook for 2 mins until soft and set aside
  3. In a large mixing bowl, add peppers, onion, chickpeas, cucumber, olives, capers, radish and tomatoes. Stir in the Sacla’ Vegan Tomato Pesto
  4. Stir though the parsley, season if needed and transfer to a serving bowl

Top tips for making vegan tomato pesto chickpea salad

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to two days. 

