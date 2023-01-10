It takes four simple steps to make this delicious tomato pesto chickpea salad - suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Bursting with a range of delicious veggies including red onion, mixed peppers, cucumber, and olives, this vegan tomato pesto chickpea salad certainly counts towards one of your five-a-day. The chickpeas add a great source of protein to the mix and the sweet, yet rich tomato pesto sauce makes this dish extra flavoursome. Garnish with flat-leaf parsley and serve.

Ingredients

2 tbsp. olive oil

3 mixed peppers, halved, de-seeded and roughly chopped

1 red onion, finely chopped

800g chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cucumber, sliced lengthways, de-seeded and sliced

Handful mixed black and green olives

2 tbsp. capers

100g radishes, trimmed and quartered

250g mixed tomatoes - yellow, red and orange - halved

1 jar Sacla' Vegan Tomato Pesto (opens in new tab)

Handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Add the peppers to a roasting tin and toss with 1 tbsp. olive oil. Put in the oven for 15-20 mins until tender. Remove and set aside Heat the remaining olive oil in a pan, add onion and season well. Cook for 2 mins until soft and set aside In a large mixing bowl, add peppers, onion, chickpeas, cucumber, olives, capers, radish and tomatoes. Stir in the Sacla’ Vegan Tomato Pesto Stir though the parsley, season if needed and transfer to a serving bowl

Top tips for making vegan tomato pesto chickpea salad

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to two days.

