It takes four simple steps to make this delicious tomato pesto chickpea salad - suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
Bursting with a range of delicious veggies including red onion, mixed peppers, cucumber, and olives, this vegan tomato pesto chickpea salad certainly counts towards one of your five-a-day. The chickpeas add a great source of protein to the mix and the sweet, yet rich tomato pesto sauce makes this dish extra flavoursome. Garnish with flat-leaf parsley and serve.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 3 mixed peppers, halved, de-seeded and roughly chopped
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- 800g chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 cucumber, sliced lengthways, de-seeded and sliced
- Handful mixed black and green olives
- 2 tbsp. capers
- 100g radishes, trimmed and quartered
- 250g mixed tomatoes - yellow, red and orange - halved
- 1 jar Sacla' Vegan Tomato Pesto (opens in new tab)
- Handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Add the peppers to a roasting tin and toss with 1 tbsp. olive oil. Put in the oven for 15-20 mins until tender. Remove and set aside
- Heat the remaining olive oil in a pan, add onion and season well. Cook for 2 mins until soft and set aside
- In a large mixing bowl, add peppers, onion, chickpeas, cucumber, olives, capers, radish and tomatoes. Stir in the Sacla’ Vegan Tomato Pesto
- Stir though the parsley, season if needed and transfer to a serving bowl
Top tips for making vegan tomato pesto chickpea salad
Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to two days.
