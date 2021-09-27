We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our banana cinnamon muffin recipe is a delicious way to use up overripe bananas.

Tuck into these moreishly moist and sweet muffins during your next tea break. Our tried-and-tested banana muffins with cinnamon recipe gives you 12 of these light bites in just under 45 minutes. And they’re sure to be a crowd-pleaser too, with the warming cinnamon spice really boosting the creamy banana flavour. Allow to cool after removing from the oven, then top with a heavenly cream cheese frosting.

Ingredients For the banana and cinnamon muffins:

150g unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 eggs

180ml milk

200g caster sugar

300g plain flour, sifted

2 ripe bananas, mashed

2tsp baking powder

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp vanilla essence

For the cream cheese frosting:

300g icing sugar

50g unsalted butter, softened

125g full-fat cream cheese

Ground cinnamon to taste

You'll also need:

12-hole muffin tin

12 muffin cases

Method Preheat the oven to 200˚C/400˚F/Gas Mark 6. Line a muffin tin with 12 cases.

For the banana and cinnamon muffins: in a large mixing bowl, mix the eggs, milk and sugar until pale and fluffy then add in the melted butter and mix until fully incorporated. Stir in the mashed bananas and add the vanilla extract and stir.

In a separate, clean bowl sift together the flour, baking powder and cinnamon.

Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients folding gently.

Spoon the mixture into the cases until 3/4 full. Bake in the middle of the preheated oven for 15-20 mins.

Remove the muffins from the oven when cooked or when a skewer comes out clean after being inserted into the middle and leave to cool completely on a wire rack before decorating.

For the cream cheese frosting: beat together the icing sugar and butter. Add in the full-fat cream cheese and a generous sprinkling of cinnamon to taste.

Beat well until smooth. Decorate each cake with a dollop of the frosting (less is more as the cakes themselves are quite sweet already) and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish.

Top tips for making banana cinnamon muffins:

For an extra dash of sweetness, add one teaspoon of honey into the mix. It perfectly compliments the banana and cinnamon flavour too.

You might also like...

Blueberry muffins

Chocolate muffins

Raspberry muffins

Click to rate ( 68 ratings) Sending your rating