A simple but delicious way to serve up Brussels sprouts with cream, bacon, toasted almonds and zesty lemon.

Whether you love sprouts or loathe them, this recipe is worth trying. Fans will be delighted by the decadence of the dish, giving sprouts all the love and attention they deserve. Disliking sprouts could actually be genetic – they contain a chemical which tastes bitter to about 50% of people. But others have been put off by overcooking and that’s where this recipe helps. Even the haters have been known to be turned by this creamy, bacon-laced creation. It’s perfect for Christmas Day. However if adding cream to the Christmas spread is too rich for you, try this just-as-decadent Brussels sprouts recipe for a dairy-free option instead.

Ingredients 300g sprouts

10g butter

1 tbsp olive oil

100g smoked bacon, diced

10g flaked almonds

100ml double cream

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method Trim the sprouts and drop into boiling water. Simmer until nearly cooked and then drain.

Heat the butter and oil in a large pan. Add the bacon and almonds, and sauté until brown.

Add the sprouts and cook for a further 2-3 minutes, stirring.

Allow to cool for a few minutes and then add the double cream and lemon zest.

Return to the heat and cook for 4 minutes until the cream has reduced.

Season with salt and pepper and add a dash of lemon juice. Serve immediately.

Top tip for Brussels sprouts with cream

Leave the sprouts whole if you like them. If you’re trying to win over new fans, chop them in half after boiling (that way, they get more of the bacon-y sauce all over).

