Packed with juicy raisins and chunks of walnuts, these cookies are a brilliant with a cuppa.

These oat walnut cookies are a delicious treat and will fill the kitchen with the most delicious baking aromas. They have oats for a lovely chewy texture, walnuts for added crunch and raisins to a bit of a gooey bite. We’ve toasted the walnuts for this recipe. It’s not an essential step, so if you’re really pressed for time you can skip this. However, if you do have time, it really brings out the best flavour in the nuts and give them a light, crunchy texture you can’t beat. If you don’t have time, either use ready-roasted walnuts, or simply leave them untoasted.

Ingredients 100g walnuts

100g unsalted butter, softened

200g soft light brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp runny honey

125g self-raising flour, sifted

125g jumbo porridge oats

Pinch of salt

100g raisins

A little milk, if needed

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5.

Toast the walnuts on a baking sheet for 5 minutes. Roughly chop and then set aside.

In a bowl, cream together the butter and sugar with an electric whisk until smooth. Add the egg, vanilla extract, and honey, and beat well until smooth once more.

Combine the flour, oats, and salt in a separate bowl, and stir to mix. Stir the flour mixture into the creamed mixture and beat until very well combined.

Add the walnuts and raisins, and mix until evenly distributed throughout. If the mixture is too stiff to work with easily, add a little milk until it becomes pliable.

Line 2 or 3 baking sheets with parchment. Roll the dough into walnut-sized balls and arrange on the trays, leaving plenty of space between each one. Flatten each ball slightly.

Bake in batches for 10-15 minutes until golden. Cool slightly, then move to a wire rack. Leave to cool completely before serving.

Top tip for making oat cookies:

The cookies will keep in an airtight container for 5 days, so if you make a batch on Sunday night, they'll last the kids for the whole week

