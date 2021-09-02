We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Weight Watchers brownies are the ideal treat for anyone who wants a sweet snack while also keeping an eye on the scales.

Weight Watchers brownies include many of the same ingredients as deliciously gooey classic brownies. However, the main difference is that some of the ingredients have been swapped out for unsweetened alternatives – such as the cocoa powder and cooking spray. There’s also the addition of the unsweetened apple sauce which levels off the sugar to bring down the calorie count in these brownies, while the walnuts give the smooth texture that much-need crunch. Ready in just forty minutes, these brownies are some of the easiest healthy brownies you can make.

Ingredients Low fat cooking spray

75g (2 3/4oz) self raising flour

50g (1 3/4oz) unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

2 egg whites

175g (6oz) caster sugar

6 tbsp unsweetened apple sauce

2 tbsp sunflour oil

2 tsp vanilla essence

15g (1/2oz) chopped walnuts

Method Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4/180oc/fan oven 160oc. Spray a 20cm (8 inch) square non stick baking pan with the low fat cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder and salt, stirring together to mix.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, egg whites, sugar, apple sauce, oil and vanilla essence.

Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture, stirring until just blended. Take care not to over mix, or the brownies will not rise.

Transfer the cake mixture to the baking pan and sprinkle with the walnuts.

Bake in the centre of the oven until just set- about 25 mins. A toothpick or skewer inserted in the centre of the cake should come out clean.

Cool in the tin for 15 mins, then cut into 12 rectangles.

Top tips for making Weight Watchers brownies:

Just you're watching your weight doesn't mean these brownies can't be customised. Make these Weight Watchers brownies a little more interesting by adding blueberries, cherries or raspberries as they offer another sweet twist to the brownie without a load of extra calories.

