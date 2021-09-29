We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wheat is normally a key component in muffin ingredients but these wheat free mini muffins prove that it certainly doesn’t have to be that way.

These muffins don’t have any flour in them so whether you have a wheat intolerance or are gluten-free, you’re covered with these delicious bakes. Our recipe contains Parma ham, mushrooms and cheddar to really level up the flavour. But you can also make them veggie or vegan by swapping the cheddar for vegan cheese and the Parma ham for your favourite protein alternative. As well as being great for a nutritious afternoon snack, these stuffed wheat free muffins make for great, easy canapés.

Ingredients 6 slices Parma ham or prosciutto

10g butter

100g button mushrooms, finely sliced

2 medium eggs, beaten

3tbsp milk

1/2tsp English mustard

50g Cheddar, grated

Method Preheat the oven to 190C/Gas 5. Halve the lengths of Parma ham and use each half to roughly line an oiled 12-hole silicon mini muffin tray.

Melt the butter in a frying pan, add the mushrooms and fry for 10 mins until golden.

Mix the eggs, milk, mustard and cheese into the mushrooms and season. Pour into the lined muffins and bake for 10-15 mins until risen and set.

Top tips for making wheat free canapés:

If you find that these muffins are a little dense, use a sprinkle of baking powder in the mixture. This will make the muffins light and fluffy as baking powder gives all types of dough extra rise.

