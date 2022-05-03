We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These dark golden fudge cookies are speckled with chunks of white chocolate and hazelnut as well as sweet, sticky fudge pieces.

Sometimes more is more with cookies, so we’ve thrown nuts, chocolate and fudge into this recipe for a triple whammy of flavours. The result is a really more-ish biscuit that is great with a cup of mid-afternoon tea. In fact, they’re great for when you’re heading into a slump. Don’t crush the hazelnuts too much: you want them to be nice and chunky. The same applies to the pieces of chocolate. That way you get a lovely mix of oozy, chewiness and biscuit-y crunch.

Ingredients 175g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

125g light soft brown sugar

50g white chocolate chunks

50g fudge chunks

50g chunky crushed hazelnuts

125g melted butter

1 large egg, beaten

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Put the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, chocolate, fudge and hazelnuts in a bowl and add the butter, egg and vanilla extract. Mix the ingredients together until they are thorough combined.

Form the mixture into golf-ball-sized pieces and put them on greased baking trays, flattening each to form cookies. Make sure that the cookies are spaced well apart, to allow for them to spread while cooking.

Bake the cookies in the oven for 20 mins, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and cool on a cooling rack.

Top tip for making fudge cookies:

Fudge chunks can be found in the baking section of most supermarkets, and an easy way to crush the hazelnuts is to put them in a plastic bag and beat them with a rolling pin.

