Try our delicious healthy wholemeal pancakes recipe which is lower in fat than your usual pancake.

This wholemeal pancake recipe makes 8 regular sized pancakes and will take just 10 mins to cook up a batch. They’re a great alternative to your regular pancake mix, especially if you’re trying to be healthy. Wholemeal foods keep you fuller for longer – and by using semi-skimmed milk you can enjoy without feeling guilty.

Ingredients 125g (4½ oz) wholemeal flour

1 medium egg

300ml (½ pt) semi-skimmed milk

Method To start making your pancake recipe, place the flour in a large bowl, mix in the egg and gradually whisk in the milk to give a smooth batter.

Heat a little oil in a small frying pan and add a little of the batter to cover the base thinly.

Cook the pancake for 1 min until golden, turn and cook for 30 seconds. Repeat to make 8 pancakes and then use the tip to fill your pancake.

Top tips for making wholemeal pancakes

To serve, spoon some berry compote onto each wholemeal pancake, roll up and serve with a spoonful of yogurt.

These wholemeal pancakes can be made ahead of time, they reheat beautifully and nobody will be able to tell the difference. We think the best way to serve up wholemeal pancakes is with homemade compote and fresh berries to make them extra delicious!

