A portion of this flavoursome wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg works out at just 400 calories a serving.

It takes just seven ingredients to make this speedy supper; aubergine, courgette, olive oil, spaghetti, lemon, basil, and mint. The lemon, basil, and mint make a delicious combination and give each mouthful a punch of flavour.

Ingredients 4 baby aubergines, quartered

2 courgettes, sliced

4tbsp olive oil

500g wholewheat spaghetti

Zest and juice 2 lemons

1⁄2 x 30g packet basil

1⁄2 x 30g packet mint

Method Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Toss the veg in 2tbsp olive oil and put onto a lined baking tray. Roast for 10-15 mins until just crisp. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti according to pack instructions. Drain well, then toss with the remaining olive oil, the lemon juice, roasted vegetables and most of the basil and mint.

Pour onto a serving platter and scatter over lemon zest and the remaining herbs to serve.

Top tips for making wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg

You can easily throw in tomatoes to roast alongside the aubergine and courgettes, and even onion if you like.

