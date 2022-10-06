GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This non-alcoholic apple punch is perfect for kids at Halloween - or even Bonfire Night. It's a warming mocktail complete with a spiced cinnamon stick.

Apple juice, lemon, apples, cinnamon, and American ginger ale make up this popular Halloween cocktail. It's ideal for making in bulk and leaving on the hob on a low heat to warm through whilst serving. This recipe takes just 15 mins to prepare and warm. Ideal for serving six people, this mocktail can easily be doubled.

Ingredients

1 litre carton of apple juice

Few slices of lemon

2 small apples, cored and sliced

Few cinnamon sticks

1 litre bottle of American ginger ale

Method

Pour the apple juice into a large pan, add the lemon, apple slices and cinnamon sticks and heat gently for about 10 mins. Pour in the ginger ale and heat for a further 3-4 mins, then serve the hot punch in heatproof glasses or tumblers.

Top tips for making Witches' brew punch

This Halloween cocktail is best served as soon as it's warmed for the best flavour and taste, however, you can make it in advance and then keep it on the lowest heat - like you would with mulled wine.

