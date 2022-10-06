Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
This non-alcoholic apple punch is perfect for kids at Halloween - or even Bonfire Night. It's a warming mocktail complete with a spiced cinnamon stick.
Apple juice, lemon, apples, cinnamon, and American ginger ale make up this popular Halloween cocktail. It's ideal for making in bulk and leaving on the hob on a low heat to warm through whilst serving. This recipe takes just 15 mins to prepare and warm. Ideal for serving six people, this mocktail can easily be doubled.
Ingredients
- 1 litre carton of apple juice
- Few slices of lemon
- 2 small apples, cored and sliced
- Few cinnamon sticks
- 1 litre bottle of American ginger ale
Method
- Pour the apple juice into a large pan, add the lemon, apple slices and cinnamon sticks and heat gently for about 10 mins.
- Pour in the ginger ale and heat for a further 3-4 mins, then serve the hot punch in heatproof glasses or tumblers.
Top tips for making Witches' brew punch
This Halloween cocktail is best served as soon as it's warmed for the best flavour and taste, however, you can make it in advance and then keep it on the lowest heat - like you would with mulled wine.
