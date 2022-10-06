Witches' brew punch Halloween cocktail recipe

Liven up your Halloween party with this non-alcoholic punch, which is perfect for kids. The ginger ale and cinnamon make it really warming...

Serves6
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time15 mins
Jessica Dady
By Jessica Dady
published

This non-alcoholic apple punch is perfect for kids at Halloween - or even Bonfire Night. It's a warming mocktail complete with a spiced cinnamon stick.

Apple juice, lemon, apples, cinnamon, and American ginger ale make up this popular Halloween cocktail. It's ideal for making in bulk and leaving on the hob on a low heat to warm through whilst serving. This recipe takes just 15 mins to prepare and warm. Ideal for serving six people, this mocktail can easily be doubled.

Ingredients

  • 1 litre carton of apple juice
  • Few slices of lemon
  • 2 small apples, cored and sliced
  • Few cinnamon sticks
  • 1 litre bottle of American ginger ale

Method

  1. Pour the apple juice into a large pan, add the lemon, apple slices and cinnamon sticks and heat gently for about 10 mins.
  2. Pour in the ginger ale and heat for a further 3-4 mins, then serve the hot punch in heatproof glasses or tumblers.

Top tips for making Witches' brew punch

This Halloween cocktail is best served as soon as it's warmed for the best flavour and taste, however, you can make it in advance and then keep it on the lowest heat - like you would with mulled wine.

