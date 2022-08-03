Baby Brezza Deluxe One Step Food Maker Review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking to steam and blend food for your baby or toddler, the BabyBrezza Deluxe One Step Food Maker steps up to cover both bases- which is why we've featured it in our guide to the best baby food makers (opens in new tab). It can handle both functions in just one bowl meaning there is no need to transfer the mixture halfway through. Instead, you simply turn the blades upside down! Not only does this mean your work surface won't be cluttered with all manner of bits and pieces, you'll also save on the washing up!

There are no measurements on the side of the jug, which is a shame, but the blender does come with three handy pouches for food storage.

Design

Weighs: 1.8kg | Suitable from: 6 months+

Arriving pre-assembled, the BabyBrezza offers a genuinely compact design that won't take up much surface space, even in more crowded kitchens. In a black, white, and orange colourway, the latter offers a pop of brightness without making the machine feel childish. It’s a shame there are no measurements on the side of the bowl, a handy offering on various other baby blenders in this category. However, the bowl does have an 800g capacity, a happy middle ground that allows a good batch to be made without dominating work surfaces. The buttons on the base are well laid out and the digital display is bright and clear.

Comfort and features

Finding your footing with the BabyBrezza is made easier by a really easy-to-read, 1-page manual. It’s not a bells and whistles machine, and it doesn’t try to be. Instead, it offers three functions, and executes all of them well; steam only, blend only or blend automatically after steaming. The blending blades are cleverly made with holes in them to aid the steaming process. The ‘One Step’ in the product's name refers to the ability to steam and then blend your food in one bowl, simply by turning the blades upside down when steaming is complete. You then press the blend button, and this function begins. This will make the item especially appealing to those adverse to huge piles of washing up, as only the one bowl and blades need washing once you’re done. They’ve also made both the bowl and the blades dishwasher safe. Furthermore, the water compartment for steaming is removable, meaning you don’t have to find a water bowl or lug the entire machine over to the tap to fill it up.

Value for money

If you’re looking for a machine that can do it all, this isn’t it; it doesn’t have defrost or sterilise function like some of its competitors on the market in the same price bracket. However, if compact size, minimal washing up, and the ability to simply steam and blend are what you’re looking for, the BabyBrezza will suit you perfectly.

Its mature design will also mean you’re happy to keep it around for years to come, even once your little one has outgrown the blending and steaming stage.

It’s also worth noting that included in the box are three colourful pouches for storing your food, complete with a ziplock section and an opening from which you can feed the baby directly. There are also three orange funnels to allow you to pour your mixture into the pouches, again included in the box.

And if you're preparing for a new arrival and kitting out your home, you might be interested in our other baby product reviews.