Babymoov YOO Moov baby monitor review

Wondering whether to invest in the Babymoov YOO Moov Motorised Video Baby Monitor? Our review will help you decide whether this high-tech device is right for you and your baby.

Featured in our round-up of best baby monitors for 2022, the Babymoov YOO Moov Motorised Video Baby Monitor is comprised of a silent motorised CCTV camera. This rotates 360-degrees to provide a panoramic view of your child’s room. You can view the footage on the 4.3-inch digital parent unit.

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Type: 4.3 inch parent unit | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: No | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

The digital feed on the Babymoov YOO Moov baby monitor is streamed straight to the 4.3-inch parent unit. It gives a good view of your child’s room and we found the picture quality sharp. It doesn’t have an accompanying app or smartphone controls, so this monitor is best suited to parents who’d rather not use their phone to monitor their baby.

The camera can be placed on a shelf or dresser near your child’s cot. However, it also comes with a wall-mounting kit included in the box. This means you can place the camera higher off the ground to get the best angle of your child’s room, with no wires within your child’s reach. ‘It’s a good choice for travel use as it uses micro USB chargers which are always relatively easy to get hold of if you forget yours,’ says our parent tester, Alex.

Functionality

This baby monitor’s range will particularly appeal to parents with two children sharing a room as it makes it easy to keep a watchful eye on the whole room at once, rather than just a corner of it. ‘The CCTV camera gives you a 360-degree motorized view of your baby’s room,’ explains Alex. ‘This makes it easy to see both children wriggling around or, hopefully, sleeping soundly. The camera moves easily and almost silently so I didn’t have to worry about it waking Oli up. I think this is particularly reassuring if you have a baby that wakes easily at the slightest bit of noise.’

The spec states that the Baby YOO Moov baby monitor has a 300-metre range. Alex found that this got less reliable the further she moved away from the camera. When she tested it in her 1930s home she was impressed by the picture quality. When trying it in her parent’s new-build home she found the feed to the parent unit less reliable in some parts of the house. ‘Their home is large and has lots of thick floors and walls so perhaps that’s why,’ she says.

Best features

Alex found the Baby YOO Moov baby monitor easy to plug in and use compared to other baby monitors she has used previously. The camera picked up noise very quickly. Alex also liked the extra VOX feature. ‘This is activated by baby’s voice, so you can switch to this mode if you don’t want to disturbed unnecessarily by your child’s every move,’ she says.

Alex also liked the two-way talk function on the Babymoov YOO Moov baby monitor, which lets you talk to your child through the parent unit. This is useful for calming them with your voice and trying to get them to go back to sleep without needing to enter the room. ‘The nightlight is a useful extra and the monitor has the ability to play up to five lullabies, which Oli seemed to like,’ adds Alex. ‘It’s worth bearing in mind that you will have to listen to them too as the monitor doesn’t have a feature that lets you ignore the music. But if it’s 3 am, you may just want a lullaby to send you back off to sleep too!’

For more on helping your child sleep at night, read our feature on 8 of the best sleep aids to help baby sleep through the night.

Value for money

The Babymoov YOO Moov baby monitor usually retails for £199.99. While this is a premium price, it’s far from the most expensive baby monitor on the market. Overall, given the number of features packed into this device – especially the VOX and music modes and the ability to monitor the whole room – we think this baby monitor represents excellent value for money.

