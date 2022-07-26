Infantino Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair Review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Children grow quickly, and the Infantino Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair is a brilliantly-priced product that reflects that reality - which is why it made our list of the best high chairs (opens in new tab) for 2022.

The highchair transforms through four stages, starting with a highchair with a reclining seat suitable for use from three months, to a high chair for babies aged six months and over with a meal tray insert. It then turns into a chair booster and finally an independent toddler chair.

The Infantino Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair was tried out by our parent tester Katrina Stockdale and her son Raphael, aged 21 months. Katrina appreciated the multi-functionality of the chair, while Raphael was immediately excited by the highchair’s cute design.

'This is a playful, sturdy, multi-functional highchair with added extras such as a removable tray and footrest, which is easy to clean,' says Katrina.

'It grows with your baby, thanks to the adjustable seat and the fact that it converts into a booster seat and a toddler chair.'

Design

Weighs: 6.35 kg | Age: Three months to three years

With a cute, eye-catching orange fox design and turquoise detailing, this is that rare combination of an item of baby gear that will appeal to babies and toddlers as much as their parents.

Front wheels make it easy to move around the home while cleaning up is easy thanks to its dishwasher-safe silicone meal mat and tray.

'This is a colourful multi-functional highchair which should last your baby up until they are ready to use an adult chair,' Katrina explains. 'The chair is pretty simple to assemble straight into the baby highchair mode. My son loved the colourful fox design and was excited to sit in it and appeared very comfortable.

'The tray is a bit fiddly to fit but once you've got the hang of it, it's fine. It's actually a clever design, only requiring one hand to pull out the tray - but it took us a few tries to get used to it.

'The booster seat detachment is a neat function and means my son can sit at the table with us, which he loves doing. It also means you can pack away the rest of the chair and save space.

'It's simple to add back the bottom legs so you can use the chair as a fun toddler chair for drawing or activities, which means you don't have to buy multiple items - all the better for saving space and money!

'The recline is a useful function and I like that it means you can have babies from three months old join in with the family at the table. It's great to be able to use the chair safely from such a young age.'

Comfort and features

The Infantino Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair’s main selling point, is, of course, its transformative abilities depending on your child’s age. It also offers other conveniences for parents, including a dishwasher-safe silicone meal mat and tray, a wipe-down seat and wheels to move it easily around the home.

Katrina felt that Raphael was safe in this seat, while the chair’s conveniences made it easy for her to keep it clean and tidy.

'The high chair is easy to clean with the seat back and cushion easy to separate,' she says. 'I'm not a fan of tray inserts in general but it is very easy to add or remove as needed.

'It is very sturdy and the rollers on the front legs work well on our hard floor, so there wasn't any risk that he could push it over.

'It's not something to blend into stylish décor, but that isn't the aim of this chair - it is meant to stand out with its bright and colourful design.

'It's a chair which kids will love, and parents will appreciate as they don't need to buy multiple equipment items over the years.'

Value for money

At £119.99, the highchair is on the more affordable end of the price spectrum, and considering its shape-shifting abilities, will prove excellent value for parents keen to avoid purchasing multiple products as their child grows.

'This is a fun chair that can be used in lots of different scenarios to save you buying multiple chairs,' Katrina said. 'It has more to offer than budget chairs.

'The fun, colourful design will be loved by babies and toddlers.

'The seat seems comfortable and supportive for babies and toddlers, and it is simple to clean with no hard-to-get-at parts.

'This chair would be perfect for someone who wants a long-lasting chair that their baby will love. It’s for someone who prioritises functionality and fun over a sleek and stylish design.'

