Silver Cross Buffet Highchair review

The royal family’s favourite baby brand, British company Silver Cross, can always be trusted for its high-quality and stylish items for newborns and beyond. The Buffet Highchair, which comes in both grey and pink, is a new release and will appeal to parents looking for the best highchair (opens in new tab) for their baby and who want a reliable and attractive product that can be used from birth.

The highchair is both stylish and practical, with a four-position reclinable seat, seven adjustable height positions, and a compact fold for simple storage. It’s also easy to keep clean, with a wipeable, removable seat cover and a detachable tray with a dishwasher-safe divider.

The Buffet Highchair was put to the test by our parent reviewer, Simran Maini, and her daughter Nouri, aged six and a half months. Simran was impressed by both the style and functionality of the highchair, as well as its longevity and value for money.

'It is incredibly practical whilst looking very stylish in the kitchen,' Simran told us. 'It has been well designed to cover all bases from the newborn phase and beyond - including a supportive and well-padded seat, reclinable settings and height adjustments - and the leather-feel seat cover, colours and branding make it look nicer than most other high chairs.'

Design

Weighs: 7.9kg | Age: From birth to three years

Available in grey or pink, the Silver Cross Buffet Highchair looks luxurious, with a plush padded seat cover and simple, minimalist legs. It’s also practical, with rear rollers making it easy to move around and a one-second fold for minimal fuss.

Simran found the product simple and intuitive to build and use, and was impressed by the quality of the seat cover and numerous height settings.

'The highchair arrived requiring minimal assembly so was able to be put to use very quickly,' she told us. 'The design is intuitive so it's easy to adjust to your requirements.

'There is a latch at the back to hold down to recline, and on either side using both hands to adjust the height.

'The tray slides on and has levers on each side to remove it, whilst the removable dishwasher safe tray easily clips on and off. It is also easy to fold away if you don’t want to keep it out all the time.

'It is a stylish highchair that has a premium feel to it because of the muted colour palette, the high-quality leather-feel seat cover and the well-known Silver Cross branding. It is also extremely sturdy and feels very secure.'

Comfort and features

With its four-position reclinable seat and seven adjustable height positions, this highchair has been designed to suit a range of different requirements exactly, while detachable trays and removable seat covers make cleaning a painless task.

Simran loved how padded the seat cover is, as well as how easy the product is to clean and adapt for use in different spaces within her home.

'The best thing about it is the seat cover, which is made from thick padding and has a leather feel which gives it a luxe quality and seems very comfortable,' she says.

'The padding and five-point harness help to hold my baby upright which is important as she isn’t able to sit up unaided at the moment despite being over six months.

'This means I feel more confident with weaning her, as she’s sat in the correct upright position while eating.

'The seat and harness are also fully detachable which is incredibly handy as weaning is a messy affair and both elements get really grubby after every meal. I can easily detach them and clean them without much hassle.

'There are also seven different height settings, which means it fits perfectly under our breakfast bar, but can also be adjusted for our dining table.'

Value for money

At £149, the Buffet sits in the middle of the price spectrum, and, in Simran’s opinion, offers good value for money considering its high-quality materials, functional features and longevity.

'It isn’t the cheapest on the market but as it can be used from newborn up to the toddler stage, it means you can use it for a long time so it is good value for money,' she adds.

'The quality of the materials used in the product is evident, particularly on the seat cushioning with the luxe leather feel. The chair is also clearly well-engineered with all mechanisms smooth and intuitive - both signifiers of premium quality.

'The chair’s adjustability means it will see your child from baby to toddler. This means it will last longer than most so it's good value for money.

'I’d recommend this to someone who is willing to invest in the Silver Cross brand for a practical product that will be the only highchair they’ll need.'

