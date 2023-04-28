Stokke Nomi Highchair Review

What's clever about the Stokke Nomi is just how flexible it is. Designed by Peter Opsvik, Nomi's selling point is that you can change the position of both the seat and the footrest simply by twisting a knob, earning it a place in our guide to the best highchairs (opens in new tab). It seems Stokke understands that mealtimes are so much more enjoyable when kids are sitting comfortably.

That's not our favourite thing about the Nomi, though. What really sets it apart from most other highchairs is the fact that your child can continue to use it long after the child has outgrown the highchair stage. Forget taking it to landfill of faffing around with passing it on - once your child is ready to sit at the table with the rest of the family, you can convert the Nomi into a standard chair for older kids. In fact, Stokke claims you could use this chair 'for life' since it has a whopping maximum weight capacity of 150kg or 330 lbs.

'I absolutely love this highchair,' says our parent reviewer, Gemma, who agreed to test it out for Goodto with her 19-month-old daughter. With weaning well underway, their own highchair was getting lots of use and Gemma was excited to see how the Nomi compared.

'Let me start by saying as a family we have purchased two previous Stokke High Chairs, both Tripp Trapps which have been used and loved on a daily basis over the last 3.5 years,' explains Gemma. 'Whilst we really like the Tripp Trapp, when the opportunity to review Stokke's last offering arose we jumped at the chance.'

Credit: (Image credit: Stokke)

Design

Weight: 4.68 kg / 10.3 lbs | Age range: 6 months (Birth with the Newborn Set (opens in new tab))

Gemma, who reviewed the Stokke Nomi for Goodto, found it impressively quick and easy to assemble. 'It comes with several Allen keys so there's no need to hunt for the drill, and both the footrest and seat are fully adjustable, plus it's really easy to work out the best position for them based on your child's baby's size,' says Gemma. 'The only time I struggled (ever so slightly) was trying to use the Allen key to tighten the seat, due to the angle of the frame. However, we managed it fairly quickly and secured all parts of the chair in next to no time.'

At 19 months old, our tester's daughter still requires a tray table when using a highchair. Again, our tester found this quick and easy to attach and, once in place, the tray was sturdy and secure. 'We had to do a slight bit of tinkering with the seat position to get it aligned with the tray table,' adds Gemma. 'But this was no problem whatsoever and actually demonstrated how easy it is to adjust this high chair.'

Next, it was time to get the baby in and start testing the Nomi. Gemma reports that her daughter seemed snug, secure, and happy in it. 'We didn't attach the harness but it fastens with an easy-to-open-and-close button which seems totally fit for purpose,' she says. 'The chair felt safe and secure. and seems to be sturdy and well-balanced, thanks to its long feet at the base.'

Comfort and features



How does the Nomi compare to the Stokke Tripp Trapp? 'We love the Tripp Trapp but it can be a touch cumbersome to move around, whereas one of the best things about the Nomi is that the base has wheels at the back,' explains Gemma. 'This makes it super easy to manoeuvre around the kitchen, even with our little one sitting in it, and yet it doesn't roll out of place if someone knocks it, since the wheels are only at the back. I really like this about the Stokke Nomi.'

While reviewing this high chair, our tester found it particularly easy to clean. 'The seat is super easy to hoover and the plastic tray table is so easy to wipe down,' she says.

Value for money

At just over £200, the Stokke Nomi highchair isn't a budget buy. But it's better value than most highchairs because you can use it as a baby seat from birth rather than just from 6 months. And, in terms of value for money, it knocks spots off other highchairs when you factor in that it converts to a child's chair that you can continue to use for years to come.

'I really love that it's designed to be a chair for life,' agrees our reviewer, who put the Stokke Nomi highchair to the test with her 19-month-old daughter. And in case you're wondering whether an older child will want to continue using a highchair, Gemma confirms that the Nomi does indeed hold its appeal long after the highchair stage is over. 'We also tested it quickly with our 3.5-year-old,' she explains. 'And I can definitely see him being keen to sit up at the dining table on this, minus the tray table. It feels a bit like a cool bar stool for older children and he certainly has his eye on it already!'

Want even better value for money? Add the Stokke Nomi Newborn Set (£110) which attaches to the top of the seat 'stem' to run this into a baby chair suitable from birth.

Overall, this highchair was a joy to use and our tester wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to other parents. 'It's sturdy but lightweight, easy to assemble, fully adjustable as your child grows, and it's aesthetically gorgeous,' she says. 'I am very happy to have this as an addition to my kitchen as I know I will get a great deal of use out of it for years to come.'

