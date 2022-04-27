Vtech RM7767HD 7″ Smart Video baby monitor review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Large 7" parent unit

Excellent picture quality

Smart app Cons It's fairly expensive

If you’re prepared to spend that bit more on a flexible and smart high-definition baby monitor with useful extra features, the VTech Smart Video is the baby monitor for you.

In our round-up of the best baby monitors for 2022, we pinpointed the VTech RM7767HD Smart Video baby monitor as the best baby monitor you can buy. In this review, we take a closer look at what makes it worthy of the top spot.

It has all the core features you need to keep a close eye on your child, along with useful extras such as two-way talkback, 360-degree pan, tilt, and zoom functionality, plus temperature and humidity sensors. We also love that you can play lullabies to your baby via this monitor.

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Type: Smart video monitor | Motion alerts: No

The large, high-definition 7” 1080p colour display makes the VTech Smart Video baby monitor a brilliant buy. This gives an excellent picture of your child and makes it easy to check in on them at all times. The fact that you can use the parent unit wirelessly gives you the flexibility to move around the house easily whilst keeping it close to hand, meaning you can keep an eye on your baby from any room.

Our parent tester Jenny found the 7″ screen easier to view than many of the other standard units she’s tried. She also likes the fact that she can easily switch between using the smart app or the parent unit to monitor her baby. And while the parent unit isn’t touchscreen, the navigation controls to the right of the screen are very easy to use.

Functionality

There’s an excellent offering on the VTech Smart Video baby monitor. Jenny found it very easy to set up. ‘When I turned on the parent unit it instantly guided and prompted me through the setup,’ she says. ‘The parent unit connects to WiFi to improve the range. And after downloading the Vtech Baby Pro app and scanning the QR code on the parent unit from my phone, the smart app was easily paired with the camera.’

It’s especially easy to control the features on this baby monitor so it’s ideal if you’re looking for something intuitive to use. Our tester could easily access the two-way talk feature on both the parent unit and the smart app, which came in handy when she wanted to soothe her baby back to sleep with her voice from another room.

The camera has 10 x digital zoom capability and offers wide-angle viewing of up to 110 degrees. The 360-degree pan, tilt, and zoom can be controlled via both the smart app and parent unit. ‘I like the way that both the smart app and parent unit sync up when you’re controlling this feature on either screen,’ says Jenny. ‘The app will also record any movement automatically and you can save this to your phone in the special ‘Memories’ section. The automatic colour night vision also gives me a great picture when it’s dark.’

Best features

Jenny particularly likes the simple but effective combination of white noise and lullabies that can be controlled from both the app and the parent unit. ‘Sometimes a bright nightlight can disturb a child’s sleep, so I like the fact that the night light on this camera can be easily dimmed remotely.’

She also found it easy to adjust the motion and sound sensitivity. ‘This means I am not unnecessarily disturbed every time Logan moves around when he’s asleep,’ she says. ‘There’s also a temperature alert range setting that you can tailor to your preference. I chose 16 degrees to 22 degrees, which means it notifies me if the temperature in the baby’s room goes out of that range.’

Value for money

At £199.99 it’s towards the premium end of the spectrum, but we think the Vtech Smart Video baby monitor is great value for money because of all the extra features packed into it. It allows you to see and hear your baby with full high-definition picture quality and gives you all the useful tools you’d expect from a good quality baby monitor. These include two-way talk, lullabies, a night light, clear picture quality, and the ability to view your baby on both a parent unit and a smart app for ultra convenience and flexibility.

You might also be interested in our Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor review – we rated it the best premium baby monitor you can buy. And if you’re shopping for other baby essentials for your little one, don’t miss our other baby product reviews.