Shark Anti Hair Wrap Corded Stick Vacuum HZ500UK review

Shark vacuums have become a great choice for those looking for a powerful durable hoover, without the heavy price stamp and the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Corded Stick Vacuum HZ500UK is no exception.

Ideal for small houses or apartments, this nifty compact Shark Anti Hair Wrap Corded Stick Vacuum HZ500UK (opens in new tab) has a flip-design meaning it can easily be tucked away in the hallway cupboard without the bulk that some hoovers come with. The anti-hair wrap technology ensures hair is removed from the brush roll, keeping it tangle-free making the hoover perfect for pet households.

The latest Shark model comes with a 10-meter power cord giving you extra cleaning reach. The LED headlights illuminate hidden dust under hard-to-reach surfaces, which is where the flexible Shark's DuoClean floorhead comes into play.

All Shark units come with a five-year warranty - for both cordless and corded vacuums. This HZ500UK model can be used as a handheld hoover too with a precision nozzle.

(Image credit: Future)

Design

Dimensions: ‎10.2L x 16.1W x 46.5H cm | Cord length: 10 m | Number of speeds: 2 | Weight: 7kg

Before you even use this vacuum, you are drawn to its sleek, modern design with vibrant highlighted purple features. When hoovering, the dirt collected gathers in the top part of the vacuum at the back of the machine, the anti-hair wrap compartment however is at the front of the model so you can keep a close eye on how full it is getting when hoovering around.

“Keeping an eye on the hair collecting compartment was surprisingly satisfying. We have a house rabbit who constantly molts so watching all of the white fluff balls being picked up and collected in this section meant the machine was well and truly working.

It was also great as none of the hair got stuck at the bottom of the hoover, in the rotating brush at the head of the hoover which we’ve had problems with in the past and have ended up cutting hair out of the brush with scissors to get it working again,” says Jessica Dady, Senior Content Editor.

The generous 10-meter cord is neatly wrapped around the side of the hoover on two fixture points which hold the wire and plug in place when storing. All buttons on the machine are one touch and self-explanatory with a lock-in-place system. The flexible swivel movement reaching under sofas and tables for example is an added advantage.

Comfort and features

Unlike the older Shark model, this one doesn’t have multiple power settings and has just one setting; however, the setting is powerful enough to clean both carpets and wood flooring when choosing the correct mode. The brush at the end of the hoover rotates as well as the roller picks up even the smallest debris.

“The kids are famous for leaving crumbs after eating just about anything that can crumb; biscuits, crackers, rice cakes, etc. - this hoover was great for getting every piece off the floor, even those that had fallen under the sofa or down the middle of the sofa,” says Jessica.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Corded Stick Vacuum HZ500UK hoover is very simple to fold and unfold. A clip push button keeps the hoover folded neatly, the same button can be pressed to unfold the hoover too. There are two separate buttons for removing the head of the hoover and the wand so you can add either of the two attachments which were included. You can also remove the roller with the click of a button as well as the brush at the head of the hoover too.

“The guide that comes with the hoover literally tells you everything you need to know - from emptying the dust cup to cleaning filters, from checking for blockages to cleaning the soft roller - it’s a great guide which we have tucked away somewhere safe for future reference,” says Jessica.

For the best machine performance, it is recommended that the dust cup is emptied after each use of the hoover, particularly when the dirt reaches the max fill line. The pre-motor filter should be washed every two months and the post-motor filter should be washed once every nine months to ensure optimal suction and power from the machine.

Value for money

If you’re looking for a smart hoover that is light enough to maneuver around awkward angles but still powerful enough to leave your carpets looking clean and tidy, this is it. A great runaround hoover that takes no time at all to set up and no time at all the put away.

“Currently priced at £179 - we feel like this vacuum is a good value model compared to other brands, particularly Dyson, which Shark vacuums are constantly compared to - minus the hefty price tag,” says Jessica.

“It’s great for whizzing around our home - changing from carpet suction to wooden flooring, both as equally effective. I think the price tag is reasonable for such a powerful, modern designed vacuum - and the anti-hair wrap feature was a big bonus for us.”