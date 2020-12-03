Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘likely’ lose their HRH titles

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘quite likely’ to lose their HRH within months, according to a royal biographer.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from duties this year, a statement confirmed that they’d be subject to a ‘12 month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties’.

With the review scheduled for March 2021, royal expert Robert Lacey has suggested that Harry and Meghan will either lose or forfeit their HRH titles.

Robert explained, “There are two titles involved, there is the HRH status and then there is the actual title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Obviously if the review in March concludes they can’t stay working royals, then it’s quite likely they would lose or forfeit their HRH styles. They have already put it into suspension.”

Although it’s well known that Harry is close to his grandmother, the Queen, it’s been suggested that – with his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines being offered to his brother, Prince William – he and Meghan are preparing to officially separate from the royal fold.

Dr Anna Whitelock told the Express, “I suspect very little will change and there is no sign of Harry and Meghan wanting to return to the royal fold and all the rigmarole and responsibility that comes with that.

“The fact that Prince William has been approached to take over the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines previously held by Harry before he was stripped of his military appointments after stepping back from royal duty, suggests there is no expectation of a formal return to royal business for the Sussexes from either side.”

When Harry and Meghan shocked the world with their decision to step down as working members of the British royal family, he insisted that ‘media scrutiny’ against his wife meant there was ‘no other option’.