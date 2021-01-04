The events Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite for this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Prince Harry are thought likely to attend these key royal events in 2021, which could help clarify the future of their relationship.

Whilst Prince Harry reportedly revealed in October 2019 in an interview for the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, that he and William were “on different paths.”

According to Marie Claire, he told ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby at the time, “Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under… stuff happens”.

The Duke of Sussex continued, “But look we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers.”

He supposedly added, “I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

In 2020 Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle revealed that she had a devastating miscarriage. Following her brave revelation, it was suggested by some that Harry turned to his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles for support.

Now it seems the brothers will likely see each other face-to-face this year for key events.

Which events might Prince William and Prince Harry reunite for?

2021 will see several key royal events take place, covid-19 permitting. According to royal correspondent Rebecca English’s recent column for the Daily Mail, “The litmus test will be the Duke of Edinburgh‘s 100th birthday in June, which is followed by the planned unveiling at Kensington Palace of the long-awaited memorial statue to William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, Covid permitting.”

It is thought likely that Prince Harry will attend both events, travel restrictions permitting.

The Daily Mail reports that a source explained, “And if the two brothers can make that work, then we have hope.”

Now we’ll have to wait and see if Prince William and Prince William reunite at these 2021 events.