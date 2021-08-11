We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friendship with Barack and Michelle Obama has soured after the couple's rift with the royal family, an expert has claimed.

A royal expert has claimed that the Obamas may be distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan after their tell-all interviews on their rift with the royal family.

These claims were sparked after Prince Harry and Meghan were noticeably absent from Barack Obama’s A-list 60th birthday party.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to their new LA home to begin a new life, away from the royal spotlight.

Since the controversial move, the couple have spoken out on the tensions between them and The Firm, including their bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, Harry admitted that his relationship with Prince William is “distanced” now and claimed that Prince Charles stopped taking his calls when he and Meghan stepped away.

Prince Harry later teamed up with Oprah for a mental health docu-series called The Me You Can’t See.

During the Apple TV series Harry opened up about his unresolved trauma and upbringing, admitting that London is a ‘trigger’ for him. Meanwhile he told Dax Shepard that he left royal life to break free from the cycle of “genetic pain and suffering” passed down from Prince Charles.

He has also announced a memoir to be published next year, which has reportedly left the Queen extremely concerned.

A royal journalist has now claimed that former President Obama and First Lady Michelle are distancing themselves from the Sussexes in light of their revelations on the royal family rift.

It comes after it was reported that Harry and Meghan were noticeably absent from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party – which included guests like Beyonce, Jay-Z and George Clooney.

Camilla Tominey told the Telegraph, “It arguably will not have gone down well with a couple who have always put ‘family first’ to see Harry and Meghan being so openly critical of their royal relatives during their Oprah interview in March.

“When it comes to Harry and Meghan, it seems, the former president and first lady remain firmly of the view that blood is thicker than water.”

Camilla also reports that an insider told her, “The Obamas didn’t like Harry attacking his family. They value family and certainly aren’t the type of people who would want their children talking to the press.”

When asked for her thoughts on Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview back in March, Michelle Obama told Access Hollywood, “My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time.”