Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent video appearance supposedly included a brief glimpse of a picture of baby Lilibet, but a royal author has claimed that sharing unclear family snaps could be a deliberate choice.

Meghan Markle turned 40 last week, exactly two months after she and Prince Harry welcomed their first daughter Lilibet Diana. Named for the Queen and Princess Diana, little Lilibet is Her Majesty’s eleventh great-grandchild and royal fans are eagerly anticipating the first official picture of her being released. However, since they “stepped back” as senior royals last year and settled in their new LA home, Harry and Meghan are understood to prefer keeping their family life private.

Despite this, rumours have arisen surrounding a photo glimpsed in Meghan’s 40th birthday video. Some allege that the photo looked like it could possibly be of Harry and a baby, though this has not been confirmed.

In recent years the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also shared very few images of their son Archie.

Those they have posted have contained an artistic filter or ensured his face was not shown. This was the case with Archie’s 2nd birthday snap, which royal author Omid Scobie previously suggested was a deliberate choice.

The adorable picture featured Archie holding several balloons as he looked up at the sky, his face turned away from the camera. Opening up on his On Heir podcast at the time, Omid praised Harry and Meghan for going against the “traditional” royal style with Archie’s jeans and trainers.

Though he also discussed the photo itself, adding, “This was, I think as we’ve come to experience from the Sussexes, it was a photograph of Archie, but not particularly clear.”

“I think this is their way of trolling the world,” he alleged.

This photo of Archie came months after the Sussexes’ 2020 Christmas card was released, with its distinct illustrated appearance.

Meanwhile, one of Meghan’s stunning pregnancy announcement pictures earlier this year also included Archie, his head hidden from view as he cuddled his devoted mum. The couple’s decision to share this style of family photo is in contrast to the clearer snaps posted by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also largely choose to share new pictures on special occasions. On each of their three children’s birthdays, fans look forward to the unveiling of a sweet milestone photo.

Whilst last weekend, William and Kate shared an adorable new photo of Princess Charlotte in honour of the Big Butterfly Count initiative.

The six-year-old was pictured gently holding a Red Admiral as the caption urged Britons to help count these extraordinary insects.