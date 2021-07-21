We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen will likely be “extremely concerned” by the announcement of her grandson Prince Harry’s new “wholly truthful” memoir, according to a royal expert.

The Queen has faced a difficult year so far after the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. His sad passing came just a month after Prince Harry and Meghan’s shocking Oprah interview aired, in which the couple opened up on royal life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled in their new LA home after “stepping back” as senior royals last year.

Having announced a number of new ventures since then, Harry is now set to release his as-yet-untitled memoir in 2022. The book will be published by Penguin Random House and has been described as an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of the “highs and lows” of his life in The Firm.

It’s said that Prince Harry “didn’t warn” his father Prince Charles about the book, but he’s not the only royal relative who could be affected.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe has now suggested that Harry’s plans will likely have left the Queen worried about the revelations to come. Opening up to OK! Duncan expressed his belief that, “Harry will probably need to fawn over how wonderful she is” in his memoir, though he claimed the monarch will still be greatly affected by it.

“[T]hat won’t stop Her Majesty from being extremely concerned about how far her grandson is prepared to pull back the curtains on the royal goldfish bowl,” he explained.

The Royal Family are known for preferring to keep their inner workings private. However Prince Harry has spoken out about life in the “royal goldfish bowl” already in recent months.

During his and Meghan’s interview with Oprah back in March, Harry, who could still be king, described his father and brother as “trapped” in the institution.

Whilst he once again discussed royal life during his appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast just months later. Here the Duke of Sussex opened up on the cycle of “pain and suffering” he alleged Prince Charles “passed on” to him growing up.

The Queen was reportedly “deeply upset” by Prince Harry’s comments on Prince Charles’ parenting. Though she has recently been said to have “extended an olive branch” to the Sussexes amid “royal rift” rumours. Both Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited to the Queen’s milestone Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

With Prince Harry’s memoir set for release later that year, it’s not yet known how the Queen will react to the final book or if she could receive a copy ahead of publication.