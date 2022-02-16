We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Camilla’s nickname for Meghan Markle was “minx” and she thought she was a troublemaker, a royal biographer has claimed.

Writer Tom Bower, who is writing a biography of Meghan’s life, claims Camilla suspected that Meghan would not be able to sacrifice her career for public service.

Duchess Camilla is believed to have called Meghan a “minx” and predicted that she would cause trouble in The Firm, before she and Harry stepped back from their royal roles in 2020.

Royal family pro, Tom Bower, who is writing a biography on Meghan’s life, claims Camilla thought Meghan’s “antics” would end in disaster but tended to keep her opinions on the Duchess of Sussex to herself.

Tom also revealed that Camilla struggled to see how former Suits star Meghan would be able to accept a “silent” role within the royal fold.

“[Camilla] found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy,” he told The Sun.

Bower also added that Camilla stayed “tight-lipped” about her dislike until Harry and Meghan gave their bombshell Oprah interview.

“Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ — the self-seeking trouble-maker whose antics will always end in tears.”

Following the explosive interview, experts claimed Camilla won’t ‘ever forgive’ the pair for hurting Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is reportedly worried that Harry’s latest controversial move will see him take aim at Camilla.

He is worried that Harry’s memoir will publicly blame Camilla for his childhood pain in his upcoming memoir. The Queen is also said to be very anxious for the revelations Harry could make in the tell-all book, set to be launched this year.

The Sussexes were also noticeably silent over the Queen’s announcement of Camilla’s new role as Queen Consort. They made no public statement, with royal insiders saying their lack of response is a “deliberate” insult.

The couple was thought to be making their big return to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee, but now it’s been reported that Meghan has ‘no intention’ of ever returning.