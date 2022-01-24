We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles is reportedly very concerned over Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all memoir and fears his wife Camilla will feel the brunt.



Prince Charles fears Prince Harry will ‘blame’ Duchess Camila for his childhood trauma and cause huge backlash toward her with his new book.

Charles is said to be very concerned that Harry’s tell-all memoir will cast blame on Camilla for the pain in his childhood, as she was famously reported to be the third person in his father and mother, Princess Diana’s, marriage.

But it’s not just Prince Charles who fears the Prince Harry book. Even the Queen is said to be very worried for Camilla ahead of the bombshell book release.

A source has now told the Sun that, “The main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry’s book and the reputational damage it could very well do.

‘There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age.”

Speaking about Harry’s experience, the source continued, “Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.

“Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused.”

They added that Charles is very protective of his wife, and with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee looming the last thing they need is, ‘an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts.’

In an interview alongside Oprah Winfrey for the Apple series The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry shed some light on what the memoir may feature.

Citing he has ‘unresolved trauma’ from his childhood.