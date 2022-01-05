We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A royal insider has opened up on the 'triggering' thing people do to Kate Middleton that Prince William WON'T tolerate.

Prince William is quite protective of his wife and there’s reportedly one ‘triggering’ thing that people do to Kate Middleton that he WON’T tolerate.

The Duke of Cambridge ‘flies off the handle’ when people patronise Kate, according to a royal insider.

Prince William is said to 'fly off the handle' when people patronise his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Cambridge has been married to Kate for 10 years but the Prince is known to lose his cool if people treat his wife in a “dismissive way” during her working life.

William, who has grown up in the Royal Family, has shown Kate the ropes of royal life, ever since he asked her to marry him back in 2010 and as Kate grows in confidence as Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke is still overly protective of his wife when it comes to one particular ‘trigger’.

According to a royal insider, Prince William hates to see his wife treated in a particular way as it makes him “fly off the handle”.

The dad of three to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, won’t let things slide when it comes to Kate being patronised.

A source told the Daily Mail, “He flies off the handle at any sign of Kate being patronised and stamps that out very quickly. It’s one of his triggers.

“Over the years, many people have come up with great ideas for her, but if they are put across in a dismissive way, they’ve got pretty short shrift from him,” the insider added.

Prince William previously revealed there was ‘no pressure’ to fill the shoes of his mother. During their engagement interview with ITV, the Duke said, “There’s no pressure though because like Kate said it’s about carving your own future. No one is trying to fill my mother’s shoes and what she did was fantastic. It’s about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that.

When journalist Tom Bradbury told William, it’s a “life in the public domain that they both cannot escape, you know it better than Kate does, you’re obviously very protective of her.”

To which Prince William replied, “Massively so, her and her family I want to make sure they have the best guidance and a chance to see what life is like in the family and that’s why I’ve been waiting this long (to propose).”

You can watch the full interview below…

He continued to explain, “I wanted to give her a chance to see and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much because I’m trying to learn from lessons in the past and I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in and see what happens at the other side.”