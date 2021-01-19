We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is said to have had a tragic regret about getting engaged to Prince William.

The couple, who originally got engaged in secret when William got down on one knee at Kenya’s Lake Rutundu on 10th October 2010, decided to keep the exciting news between themselves before making an official announcement a month later.

But in doing so it meant that they also had to keep it a secret from close family and friends so the news wouldn’t leak out before the scheduled day but it had tragic consequences.

Kate wasn’t able to tell her only living grandparent, grandpa Peter, and he sadly died on November 3 before she could officially share her happy news with him.

Royal biographer Kate Nicholl explained the heart-breaking detail behind the couple’s delayed engagement announcement in her book Kate: The Future Queen.

‘Kate was deeply saddened not to have had the chance to tell her grandfather that she was engaged to William. She knew he would have been delighted for her.’

The couple was forced to delay the engagement announcement until 16th November so that the couple could attend the funeral with her family.

But Kate and Wills love story went on to be a happy one, as the pair now have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The couple is spending their time in the national lockdown residing at Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. A property gifted to the couple from her Majesty the Queen as a wedding present.