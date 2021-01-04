Prince William ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry’s online tribute to Princess Diana

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal expert has predicted that Prince William has been hurt by Prince Harry's latest online tribute to their mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William is likely to be ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry’s new online tribute to Princess Diana, a royal expert has claimed.

Prince Harry shared a photo of his late mother on his and Meghan Markle’s new charity website, Archewell.

This royal news comes after the events that Harry and William will reunite for were revealed.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, shared a message welcoming 2021 on their new charity website, Archewell.

The couple, who stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family last year, shared an image of the late Princess Diana and Meghan’s mother Gloria Ragland with the pair as children, alongside some sweet words about their mothers.

Launching the non-profit organisation, the tribute read, ‘I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell.’

‘We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike.

‘In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.’

However, it’s been claimed that Prince Harry’s brother Prince William won’t be too pleased to see his mother’s image used to promote Harry and Meghan’s latest career venture.

“I think William will be slightly worried if Harry uses Diana for any of his charitable or commercial ventures without consulting him, and I don’t think he would be happy if Harry appears to be exploiting his mother’s iconic status,” royal expert Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail.

Dampier also hinted that Harry’s choice to not mention Prince Charles may cause offence.

Video of the Week

“It’s also very significant that Harry called himself his ‘mother’s son’ but has made no mention of Prince Charles. William is very much following now in his father’s footsteps with his environmental and conservation work.

“I suspect that part of the reason for the emphasis on mothers is that Meghan is so close to her mother and of course is estranged from her father, so perhaps Harry is thinking of her when he concentrates only on Diana.”