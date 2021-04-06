We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's bond as a couple and working pair is stronger than ever thanks to the pandemic, a royal body language expert claims.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s bond is said to be stronger than ever thanks to the pandemic.

Body language expert Judi James has explained how the couple are showing more signs of affection and love, having grown closer through their lockdown work.

This royal news comes after Princess Eugenie shared a new photo of baby August to mark his first Easter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to mark their ten year wedding anniversary later this month.

The special milestone will celebrate a decade since they tied the knot in their lavish royal wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

Ten years on the iconic royal duo have welcomed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and taken on countless responsibilities and engagements together, even working through the pandemic via virtual engagements from their family homes.

Now, body language expert Judi James has explained how Kate and William’s both personal and work relationship appears to have grown stronger than ever over the past year.

“William and Kate’s body language has undergone a steady evolution that has been sped up thanks to the pandemic and lockdown”, Judi told Hello! magazine.

“Time spent together as a family appears to have created stronger bonds both as a couple and as a working team, and somehow turned back the clock in terms of their public signals of affection and love.

“Their body movements have always been well synchronized but recently that synchronicity has been more intense than ever, suggesting like-minded thinking, trust and respect. In recreating the walk down the aisle they did for their own wedding, we can see some perfect mirroring as they walk in step.”

Kate and William returned to their wedding venue recently, ahead of the anniversary that will mark 10 years since one of the biggest moments in their love story.

And it was recently revealed that the couple’s paths crossed years before they first began their romance.

Video of the Week

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained that Kate and William’s school hockey teams played each other twenty years ago when the two of them were just nine.

William’s school, Ludgrove Prep school came to St. Andrew’s Prep where Kate was a pupil, to play a hockey game, reportedly causing lots of excitement – however it’s unknown if Kate and William actually spoke during the visit.