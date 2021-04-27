We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Duchess Camilla is a huge fan of a popular daytime TV show and often watches it when she’s not carrying out royal duties, though her son Tom Parker Bowles revealed there’s one series she steers clear of.

Duchess Camilla is an integral part of the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, as the wife of the Prince of Wales. Her husband is first in the royal line of succession and will be king one day, though many still wonder whether Kate could be queen before Camilla.

Regardless of her future title, Camilla has thrown herself into royal life and is passionate about many ventures. This includes the Reading Room, her online book club, which saw her team up with Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones earlier this year.

Though as well as being a book-lover, there’s one ITV daytime TV show that Camilla can’t get enough of…

What did Duchess Camilla’s son say about her TV watching habits?

Speaking on Loose Women, Camilla’s son, restaurant critic Tom Parker Bowles, who often has guest appearances on BBC’s Masterchef, said that when she’s not working his mother loves tuning into the show.

“When she’s working, she can’t nip off and watch Loose Women, but when she’s not, I’d say most definitely,” he said.

Tom revealed that he’d been asked earlier by someone who worked on Loose Women whether he’d let Camilla know about his appearance on the show.

“She said, ‘Have you rang your mother and asked her?’ And I thought, ‘Oh god, I forgot’. But I know what she likes,” Tom explained, before going on to add: “I can’t remember who she’d told…and she doesn’t lie about that sort of stuff. She said it, it’s true, she does [like the show].”

Tom’s appearance came as he promoted his new book with Fortnum & Mason, Time for Tea – an expert guide to all the fabulous teas the high-end department store has to offer.

And though he revealed Camilla’s tea preference is classic, he shared more intriguing details about her TV watching habits.

Tom revealed: “I don’t think she drinks so much tea anymore, but it would be I’d say English Breakfast, but with a slice of lemon, not milk.”

He was also asked whether he and Camilla watched The Crown, responding: “I can answer truthfully, no and no!”

Video of the Week

This comes after Camilla and Prince Charles had to turn off the comments on some Clarence House Twitter posts last year after offensive replies were posted by people who mistook one of The Crown’s fictional storylines about the couple for fact.

In seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix show, Camilla is played by Emerald Fennell who recently won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at this year’s awards.