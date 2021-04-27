We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly spotted over the weekend enjoying some family time with their children at a particularly special location, just days after Prince Louis’ birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have been glimpsed at a special location in Norfolk over the weekend.

This family visit came after a momentous week as Prince Louis turned 3 and attended his first week of nursery.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were supposedly spotted at Sandringham Park this weekend, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This day trip comes during a difficult time for the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, as they grieve the loss of Prince Philip.

Though the Duke of Edinburgh’s death did not change the royal line of succession, it has changed the monarchy as we know it.

His and the Queen’s ten great-grandchildren no doubt miss him terribly and William and Kate are set to keep Philip’s memory alive with their children. Philip was also likely in the Cambridge’s thoughts as they celebrated happier times last week.

Not only did Prince Louis turn 3 on April 23, just days after the Queen’s birthday, but he also started nursery that week.

Following these milestone occasions, it’s said that Kate and William took George, Charlotte and Louis to Norfolk.

Where did Prince William and Kate Middleton take their children?

According to Hello! magazine, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted with their children at the new Sandringham Children’s Play Area on Sunday.

The play area is located on the Queen’s Norfolk estate and has recently been renovated in a touching nod to Kate herself.

It’s said the revamp was inspired by Kate’s Back to Nature Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge even included a secret childhood memory in the garden and the Cambridge family love being immersed in nature. It was whilst visiting the garden that a relaxed William revealed his unusual nickname for Princess Charlotte.

And if reports are true, it seems their children were amongst the first to enjoy Sandringham’s new play area.

It re-opened on Louis’ birthday and now reportedly boasts a rope swing and a teepee hideaway, as well as a tube slide and a tree house.

Prince William and Kate’s visit came after they returned to London after spending the recent lockdown in Norfolk.

Despite splitting their time between Kensington Palace and their country home, Anmer Hall, Kate in particular is known for her love of nature.

This family trip sounds like the perfect way to spend a sunny day!