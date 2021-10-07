Duchess Camilla’s rare ‘you’re one of us’ gesture to Meghan Markle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Duchess Camilla gave a special sign to Meghan Markle to show her she was welcome in the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

Duchess Camilla showed a rare sign of affection to Meghan Markle to tell her “you’re one of us” when Prince Harry brought her into the royal fold, a royal biographer claims.

Camilla publicly held Meghan’s hand to show her a “genuine” welcome, Andrew Morton explains.

This royal news comes after Sophie Wessex was branded an ‘asset’ to the Queen as she tackled a powerful topic.

Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall once made a very rare gesture to Meghan Markle after her wedding to Prince Harry, which signalled her acceptance into The Firm.

According to an update to Andrew Morton’s biography ‘Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,’ Camilla once held Meghan’s hand, in a very “genuine” show of affection.

The two were seen leaving Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in 2018 and as they were about to kiss goodbye, Camilla took Meghan’s hand and held it while they spoke, in a move rarely seen by the royal family.

The two were also seen laughing and smiling together throughout the event, displaying Camilla’s fondness of Prince Harry’s new wife.

Andrew wrote, “On that day, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who had previously advised Kate Middleton on the finer points of protocol during her royal apprenticeship, was, without saying a word, signalling to the watching world that Meghan was now ‘one of us’.”

Sadly since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals and moved to their new LA home in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the royals is thought to have soured, especially following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry’s revelations in his ‘The Me You Can’t See’ documentary.

In the Apple docu-series, Prince Harry opened up about shunning his father’s parenting mantra, later telling the Armchair Expert podcast that he moved to the US in order to escape the “cycle of genetic pain and suffering” passed on to him by Prince Charles.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’.

“Suddenly I started to piece it together and go, OK, so this is where he went to school. This is what happened. I know this about his life. I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?”

It has since been reported that Camilla won’t ever forgive him for hurting Prince Charles.

Andrew has also previously claimed that Meghan and Kate failed to form a close bond in the lead up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding due to Kate’s difficult third pregnancy.