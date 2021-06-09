We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles' parenting mantra will be shunned by his son Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex confirmed he plans to raise Lilibet Diana differently.

Prince Charles’ parenting mantra that Prince Harry admitted he plans to shun has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that he was going to ignore the ‘well it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you’ mindset when it comes to raising his children Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Charles’ parenting style is one which his son Prince Harry has confirmed he doesn’t plan to use when it comes to raising his own children.

The Duke of Sussex opened up on his upbringing, claiming his father Prince Charles left him to suffer following the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Speaking on his Apple+TV mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry suggested that a lack of support when he was growing up contributed to the deterioration of his mental health as an adult.

He said, “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer.”

He shared his desire to break a cycle of suffering from being passed onto his children as he spoke of his ‘unresolved trauma’. He explained how he planned to do things differently with son Archie, two, and newborn daughter Lilibet Diana, with wife Meghan Markle. He said, “In fact, quite the opposite – if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids.”

In addition to the ‘cycle of pain of suffering’ Harry claims he received growing up, Prince Harry hinted that he is to expose more bombshell news after he compared himself to Princess Diana, as his relationship with his father Charles has become strained in recent months.

Harry claimed during his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year that his father had stopped taking his calls after he stepped down from the royal family.