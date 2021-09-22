We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Duchess Camilla has stepped out in tartan as she and Prince Charles opened the renovated Aberdeen Art Gallery and fans can’t get enough of this stylish look.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall made a special appearance in Scotland to officially open the Aberdeen Art Gallery after four years of refurbishments.

For this meaningful engagement, Duchess Camilla opted for a classic grey tartan outfit and it certainly has the support of royal fans.

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles have been observed taking on an even more prominent role within The Firm in recent months. Having conducted both a royal tour of the South West and of Wales in the summer, they have now visited Scotland for another important engagement. This isn’t the only time Charles and Camilla have been to Scotland this year and they even have their own home, Birkhall, on the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

The Queen enjoys a summer break in Aberdeenshire every year and often invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to visit her. Now Duchess Camilla and the Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, have carried out an important Scottish engagement in Aberdeen itself.

And Camilla’s outfit in particular has captured fans’ imaginations!

As revealed by the Clarence House Instagram account, they opened the renovated Aberdeen Art Gallery, which dates back to 1885 and has just undergone four years of refurbishment. And for this special occasion, both senior royals chose to wear tartan, with Camilla’s really attracting the attention of fans.

‘The Duchess looking as lovely as ever in her tartan! These two make my heart happy’, one person commented warmly.

And another agreed, writing, ‘Such a beautiful tartan on the Duchess’.

‘Love the Duchess’s outfit ! The tartan is amazing!’ a third royal fan added.

‘My favourite royal couple. Duchess, you look beautiful! 💜’ someone else declared.

For this Scottish engagement, Duchess Camilla stepped out in a smart white blouse, complete with a soft grey tartan skirt and shawl. The choice to wear tartan is perhaps to be expected given that the Royal Family often wear this traditional patterned cloth when in Scotland.

And this is not the first time fans have been treated to a glimpse of Camilla’s grey tartan look. The Duchess also sported this outfit when they visited the Ballater Community & Heritage Hub in Ballater earlier this month.

As part of their recent visit, the couple toured the gallery, meeting staff and team members who helped deliver the redevelopment.

As revealed by the Clarence House caption, Camilla also spoke to schoolchildren who had been taking part in an educational art project there.

The caption went on to share, ‘During the visit, TRH were invited to unveil the Robert The Bruce Sword to mark the 700th anniversary of the granting of the freedom lands to Aberdeen – Robert the Bruce was one of Scotland’s most famous freedom fighters.’

Duchess Camilla, who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, was likely proud to wear such beautiful tartan for this very meaningful visit.