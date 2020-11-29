We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge has said she’d like to “ask the experts” when it comes to advice on her childrens’ tantrums.

Duchess Catherine made the admission during a Q&A on Instagram as part of her Early Years research

While responding to a question on temper tantrums, the Duchess said, “I’d like to ask the experts myself”

Catherine shares three children – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and two-year-old Prince Louis – with her husband, Prince William. And despite their royal titles, it appears the trio still suffer temper tantrums just like everyone else.

In response to the question, “How do you manage temper tantrums in your household,” she said, “Yes, that’s a hard one.”

She then laughed and added, “I’d also like to ask the experts myself”.

It’s been a difficult year for parents up and down the country, with the global pandemic forcing children to be homeschooled during lockdown.

But what was it like homeschooling in the Cambridge household?

Opening up on royal life in quarantine, Catherine – who recently paid tribute to the kids with this sweet necklace – revealed, “The children have got such stamina.

“You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day—they’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much you can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

The Cambridge’s spent lockdown at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, no doubt surrounded by royal staff. But the Duchess recently made reference to what an isolating time lockdown was for mothers.

During a visit to an NCT group at the Old English Garden in Battersea Park, Catherine heard accounts from the mothers who admitted they faced hard times during the coronavirus lockdown period.

“It’s good being able to listen and being listened to while being off-guard. It is so important for your emotional wellbeing.

“With your experiences it’s so important that you’ve been through it. Without what you are providing, that form of relationship, you can feel so isolated.”