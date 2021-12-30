We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana once put a very cheeky present in Prince Harry’s Christmas stocking which he wanted to prank the Queen with.

Prince Harry was once gifted a fake poo by his late mum Princess Diana for Christmas when he was younger.

He reportedly wanted to use the hilarious stocking filler to prank his grandmother the Queen in the Palace.

Royal fans will know that Princess Diana had an amazing sense of humour, and she especially loved having fun with her children over the festive period.

So much so, that she once bought her youngest son Prince Harry a fake poo to go in his Christmas stocking.

According to Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, she spent ages looking for funny gifts for her boys.

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “She’d spend hours looking for jokey things for their stockings. One year, Harry got fake dog poo.”

And the cheeky present went down very well, as Mr Burrell added that Harry was determined to trick his grandmother the Queen with it.

This comes after Diana’s former protection officer, Ken Wharfe, revealed that the late royal was keen not to spoil her kids.

Opening up to OK! magazine, he said she was a very “hands on” parent, adding: “Diana was very careful to ensure that they weren’t flooded with gifts – gifts did appear from unknown sources, and they were often returned or given to charity because they didn’t need them.

“She was very conscious about what she bought as she knew the hallway at Sandringham would be full of presents.”

And it seems as though Prince William is taking after his mother, as it was recently revealed that he and wife Kate Middleton are keen not to lavish their children with expensive gifts.

Typically, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, are allowed to open some presents a day early, but royal author Duncan Larcombe says their parents are very conscious of the number of gifts they receive.

“Something we know for sure about William and Kate is that they want their children to feel normal,” he told the Mirror.

“So they certainly won’t be lavishing them with expensive gifts, that’s for certain. They won’t let them be spoiled.”

This year, Princess Charlotte was said to have been gifted a video camera, while Prince George received a camping kit and Louis was given a climbing frame.

But the children – who spent Christmas with the Middletons in Norfolk this year – won’t get to keep everything they were gifted, as the palace previously confirmed many are donated.

A spokesperson said: “Some items will be taken into the home and others stored within the Royal Household.

“On occasion, and where appropriate, items may be donated to organisations who can make good use of them.

“Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for the warmth and generosity that has been extended to their children from members of the public.”