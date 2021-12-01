We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana was reportedly keen for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry to have a ‘normal’ upbringing as she made sure they weren’t spoilt at Christmas.

The Princess of Wales is said to have been “extremely cautious” about how many gifts her sons received over the festive period.

According to Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, she enjoyed doing the Christmas shopping herself and encouraged William and Harry to “wander everywhere”.

The Royal Family have long been known for their specific Christmas traditions, from the Queen’s Christmas speech to the delicious menu the royals eat on Christmas Day. Members of The Firm typically gather at Sandringham in Norfolk where Her Majesty hosts her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for the festive period. And whilst Prince William and Prince Harry have also joined their relatives throughout the years, it seems their late mother Princess Diana had a wonderfully down-to-earth approach to Christmas.

Opening up to OK! magazine, Diana’s former protection officer, Ken Wharfe, revealed that as a very “hands on” parent, she was always conscious not to spoil her boys too much.

He explained, “Diana was very careful to ensure that they weren’t flooded with gifts – gifts did appear from unknown sources, and they were often returned or given to charity because they didn’t need them.”

“She was very conscious about what she bought as she knew the hallway at Sandringham would be full of presents,” Ken continued. He then went on to suggest that Diana enjoyed going Christmas shopping for her loved ones in person.

“She was very generous with gifts. She knew the ground floor plan at Harrods and Harvey Nichols and shopping was always a hands-on experience,” he added.

According to the publication, the gifts received by William and Harry included small items such as books, games and videos. Though these choices might not feature in the top Christmas toys of 2021, the Queen’s grandchildren likely very much loved these thoughtful gifts.

And Diana also reportedly ensured both of her boys were kind and chatty with everyone around them, again helping to keep them grounded.

Ken shared, “Diana was always a very hands-on parent, so there were no places that were barred. She was very insistent that her children were seen to be in conversation with all staff. Diana often said that the staff were all part of a wider family and at Sandringham it was the same.”

“Diana and her children would wander everywhere, from the royal places and into the staff areas. The kitchen was always the hub, certainly at Christmas,” the former protection officer added.

This year the Queen is said to be “totally committed” to hosting at Sandringham as she marks the first Christmas since losing Prince Philip. William and Kate are expected to spend it with her, accompanied by their three young children. However, recent reports have sadly suggested that Harry and Meghan Markle won’t join them with Archie and Lilibet.

Wherever they end up celebrating, however, the memories of Princess Diana’s carefully chosen little gifts and love of engaging with everyone is one Harry and William will likely treasure throughout the Christmases to come.