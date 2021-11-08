We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Idris Elba has opened up on the time he DJ-ed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding by revealing why it was "most stressful".

DJ-ing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding was ‘most stressful’ Idris Elba has revealed.

The actor turned DJ revealed that Meghan was in charge of the music.

This royal news comes as Meghan Markle ‘skeletons in closet’ may be revealed by her father Thomas Markle, claims royal biographer.

Idris Elba has revealed what it’s really like to DJ at a royal wedding and why it’s not as easy as you’d think.

The Luther actor loves to DJ in his spare time off-screen and he landed the dream DJ job when he was asked to provide the music at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

But despite having performed his DJ sets in front of thousands of fans around the world, including party capital Ibiza, the Sussexes smaller-scale royal wedding was notably his “most stressful” DJ gig.

Speaking about his royal role, Idris, 49, claimed Meghan sent him a playlist ahead of the function.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding evening celebration was held on 19th May 2018 at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire, but Idris felt the pressure.

When asked what his ‘most stressful’ DJing gig has ever been. Speaking to The Daily Mail, the Luther actor replied, ‘The [royal] wedding, no doubt.’

Idris, who goes by the stage name of DJ Big Driis, explained, “This wasn’t at the community hall — the reception. This was a big, big deal.

“Meghan had sent me a playlist, so I knew what she wanted already.

“They’re good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure.”

Idris and his wife Sabrina Dhowre attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes wedding ceremony held earlier that day in St Geroge’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

But even though Idris was experienced behind the decks, having DJ-ed at celebrity parties, including the queen of pop Madonna, and he even collaborated on a track with Sir Paul McCartney, the Duchess wouldn’t let him do his own playlist.

Not only did Idris have to DJ for the royals, but he also had a number of A-list celebrities to impress including George Clooney, James Corden, and David Beckham.

When he was initially asked if he would DJ at the wedding, he initially thought Prince Harry was joking.

He told Ellen DeGeneres on an appearance on her show in 2019, ‘Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed and he was like, “What are you doing on [May 19]?”

‘I told him “Nothing”, and then he asked if I would DJ at his wedding.’

‘I was like “Is this a joke? Are you joking?”‘

But despite being the “most stressful” DJ gigs to date, he also previously revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding was one of the “highlights” of his life.

He told the Observer, “I try not to talk too much about it because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure.”