Meghan Markle is said to have more 'skeletons in her closet' that could be revealed by her father Thomas Markle, a royal biographer has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father is said to have withheld ’embarrassing’ details about her.

Writer Tom Bower is working on a biography about the Duchess of Sussex and he has claimed Meghan’s father has held back ’embarrassing’ details about her. He also called on Meghan to speak to the men from her past to stop them from sharing damaging information about her life.

Before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, she was married to Trevor Engelson between 2011 and 2013 and it’s feared her past relationships will catch up with her.

Tom told Closer magazine, “She was really family-orientated when she was younger, but she seems to have completely erased memories of that and disowned him (her father Thomas Markle).

“Similarly, she cut off her ex-husband when her career started taking off. She seems to me to be a very ambitious, unforgiving person. But I think, much to her dismay, more will come out.

“I think Thomas is keeping some things back and that he has a lot of embarrassing stuff on her. There are skeletons in the closet and, when provoked, I think the secrets could all come out.”

Meghan’s relationship with her father has worsened in recent years, earlier this year he broke his silence following the birth of his granddaughter.

Mr. Bower also believes that Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to move to LA, after stepping back as senior royals, will simply alienate them from their parents and families.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set up a new life for themselves and son Archie, two, and the couple has since welcomed a daughter, baby Lilibet Diana.

Despite wanting a quieter life, the couple have been busy setting up their own Archewell Foundation, signing multi-million-pound deals with Spotify and Netflix and they could even be set to relaunch as Instagram influencers in the not too distant future.