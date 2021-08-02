We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jack Brooksbank's nan gave the most awkward response to the news he was marrying Princess Eugenie.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie’s engagement news came as a shock to his nan, as her awkward response to their happy news is unearthed.

The brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila got engaged to Princess Eugenie back in 2018 before marrying and having their first child, son August.

Jack Brooksbank’s nan Joanna Newton has the most awkward response to him marrying into the royal family as her thoughts on him and Princess Eugenie are revealed.

After years of dating, Jack popped the question to Princess Eugenie by getting down on one knee and handing her a £100,000 pink padparadscha sapphire engagement ring in Nicaragua back in 2018. The pair have since married and become parents to a baby boy, August, aged five months.

As soon as she had accepted his proposal, Princess Eugenie’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of York spoke of their happiness and Princess Eugenie also revealed her grandmother, the Queen, had ‘wished us well’. But Jack Brooksbank’s nan Joanna, gave an awkward response when she was asked for her thoughts on the unlikely romance.

Joanna, who was aged 91 at the time said, “I never thought he would get married to a Royal. He’s a charming boy and all that but not the most intelligent and I would never have thought this would happen.

“I just never thought it would go this far her being a member of the Royal family. But Jack has always had lovely manners and has always been a good egg.”

Jack and Eugenie met during a skiing holiday in Switzerland back in 2010. Through marriage, they are now 11th in line to the throne in the royal family line of succession. They recently had to postpone the christening of baby August following a covid scare.

But Jack Brooksbank’s nan has previously praised Princess Eugenie and her choice of husbands. “I would call him ordinary, I wouldn’t say there is anything special about him, he’s a good-looking, nice chap and I think it says a lot about Eugenie that it’s him she wants and it’s lovely,” she added.

They married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and celebrity friends like Robbie Williams and Ellie Goulding among the guests.

The pair celebrated their 10th-anniversary last year and Princess Eugenie made a heartfelt promise following the death of her grandfather Prince Philip, telling him ‘we will look after Granny’ in a touching tribute.

Princess Eugenie previously spoke of their ‘love at first sight’ during an interview with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford where they recalled the moment they first met.

May their marriage be a long and happy one!