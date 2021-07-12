We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie was reportedly forced to cancel baby August’s christening at the last minute on Saturday after claims a guest had a ‘Covid scare’.

The royal was expected to officially baptise her newborn in front of 30 guests including the Queen but will have to re-arrange it.

This royal news comes after Princess Beatrice debuted her growing baby bump at Wimbledon.

It’s been claimed a guest who had been due to attend baby August’s christening had either tested positive for Covid or had been told to isolate via NHS test and trace app after coming into close contact with someone who had.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are said to have arranged the official ceremony for Saturday 10th July but were forced to cancel the proceedings that were set to take place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the last minute.

Reports claim they had invited 30 people to the ceremony which was due to be followed by a reception at Royal Lodge – the home of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

A source told the Sun on Sunday, “One guest tested positive or was pinged for Covid contact and therefore no one else was able to gather. As a result, they called off the service and reception party afterwards at Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew’s home.”

The source added, “The Queen and Eugenie’s parents Fergie and Prince Andrew had all been due to attend.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack became proud parents back in February when she gave birth to their firstborn baby, a son, which they named August, who is now aged five months.

Eugenie isn’t the only royal who has had to re-arrange her plans – last week Kate Middleton was forced to pull out of some official engagements including the NHS’s 73rd birthday tea party after she had a Covid scare during Wimbledon.

But Kate returned to duty last night when she supported her husband Prince William and son Prince George, seven, to watch England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.

Despite England losing 3-2 on penalties, a wonderful video of Prince George was dubbed ‘the best bit’ of the contest.