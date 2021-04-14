We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie shared a poignant tribute to her late grandfather, Prince Philip, promising him that the family will 'look after' the Queen for him.

It was confirmed last Friday that Prince Philip had died aged 99 and his funeral is set to take place on Saturday, with only 30 royal guests allowed to attend.

Since the sad loss of Philip, his children and grandchildren have shared touching words and memoirs in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh’s life.

Philip won the Queen’s heart and dedicated 73 years of service to her as her consort, raising four children together and going on to welcome eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

This week Prince William released an unseen photograph of Prince George and Prince Philip alongside an emotional statement.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry gave a sweet insight into what Prince Philip was really like as a grandpa, hailing him a ‘legend of banter’ and ‘master of the barbecue’.

Now, Princess Eugenie opened up on her own personal memories of her grandfather in a heartwarming message remembering the impact he had on her life.

Sharing two photos, one of her and sister Princess Beatrice as adults with Philip and another of Prince Philip giving young Eugenie a pat on the head, she penned, ‘Dearest Grandpa,⁣We all miss you. ⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ‘

Highlighting the contrasting way in which the world saw the Duke of Edinburgh compared to how his close family members saw him, Eugenie continued, ‘People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. ⁣

‘I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣ I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣

‘I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.’

Promising to honour Prince Philip’s memory through her newborn son August, who is named after Philip, Eugenie finally added, ‘I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣

‘Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ‘