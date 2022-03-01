We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were ultimate couple goals as they matched in coordinating outfits during their trip to Wales on St David’s Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have stepped out in multiple coordinating outfits during their trip to Wales.

The royal couple marked St David’s Day learning more about local Welsh businesses and communities and their matching couple’s outfits were the perfect choice.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Wales is one of several the couple have made to the country throughout their time as senior members of The Firm. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled there and learnt more about rural communities and local businesses, days after William cheered on Wales’ national rugby team in his role as Royal Patron in Saturday’s Six Nations match against England. The couple’s link to Wales will only grow more important when Prince Charles becomes King, with the couple expected to become Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate and William spent St David’s Day with a packed schedule and just as we’ve come to expect from the Cambridges, they looked stylish as ever throughout.

They even switched up their looks in between engagements to suit each one, but Kate and William still seemed to keep up a theme of coordinating outfits. During their Wales trip, the Duke and Duchess visited family-run Pant Farm, where they saw first-hand just what benefits local businesses receive from local communities.

The farm promotes sustainable practices and promotes local produce and William and Kate looked delighted as they petted goats and talked with the farm owners and staff.

For this particular visit, Kate and William both favoured practical clothing that couldn’t be more different from their red-carpet best for the likes of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2021 last year.

Instead, they brought a sense of countryside chic to the engagement. Kate and William wore matching waxed olive-green jackets, sturdy brown boots and dark jeans. As might’ve been expected on St David’s Day, they wore daffodils with pride, pinned to the left side of their jackets.

And though Kate also opted for a warm, red scarf and William a green jumper, incorporating different colours of the Welsh flag, it’s easy to spot the adorable coordination between them.

And it didn’t stop there! This carried through to their visit to Abergavenny Market where the Cambridges’ discovered more about the importance of local suppliers in rural communities.

William still wore his soft green jumper but this time Kate fully embraced the green tones herself. The Duchess was pictured wearing a green turtleneck jumper, with a long tailored coat in a matching shade. Just like his wife, William chose to wear a long coat with smart lapels and their outfits complemented the other’s perfectly.

Kate and William’s coordinating outfits were a lovely touch and really showcased their unity as a couple in Wales, which already has so much meaning for them.

It comes as they took to Twitter to wish their Welsh followers Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus or ‘Happy St David’s Day’ and expressed their great excitement ahead of their royal visit.