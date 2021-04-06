We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie shared a beautiful new family photo in honour of baby August’s first Easter.

Princess Eugenie shared an Easter picture of baby August and husband Jack Brooksbank at Frogmore cottage.

The couple have treated fans to several other pictures of August to celebrate Mother’s day and Eugenie’s birthday.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child together on the 9th of February. The couple named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in a touching tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh and have treated fans to adorable updates on Instagram.

Since becoming a mum to baby August, Eugenie has marked several milestones including her first Mother’s Day and her 31st birthday.

Eugenie shared a lovely new snap on her Instagram to celebrate August’s first Easter, writing, ‘Wishing everyone a Happy Easter 🌼🐣🌼 and a blossoming Spring.’

In the picture, the couple can be seen under a huge blossoming tree at Frogmore Cottage, holding August, marking his first Easter.

Fans were delighted by the latest royal update, with one commenting,‘You’re such a lovely family ❤️ Happy Easter and spring for you.’

Another wrote, ‘Happy Easter to you and your lovely family 🐇🐣🤗🌸💐🐣’

A third shared their love, ‘So much love to your family❤️.’

Eugenie also shared a pair of photos of of herself, Jack, and August to celebrate her birthday.

One of the shots shows little August, who will be 11th in line in the royal line of succession until Meghan and Prince Harry’s daughter is born in the summer, laying on his father’s shoulder, gazing up at the camera with his big blue eyes.

Alongside the gorgeous pictures, Eugenie wrote, ‘Thank you for the birthday love yesterday❤️.. I got the best present I could ask for!!’