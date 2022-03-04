We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a surprisingly relatable way of parenting when it comes to going on holiday but the Queen reportedly “can’t stand it”.

The couple, who share three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are said to be hoping to give them as normal an upbringing as possible and William recently shared the relatable parenting confession that he has to monitor George’s screen time when it comes to video games.

The family split their time between their Kensington Palace apartment and Amner Hall, their holiday home in the country that they escape to as often as possible.

When they visit this country getaway, they actually use the kitchen as their “main base” as opposed to a formal living room, a royal source told the Express.

The insider revealed that the Queen is not a fan of this, explaining, “For the Queen, she can’t stand that, because she is used to having a set room for that sort of thing.

“The kitchen she never goes down to when she’s at Balmoral, for instance. In her mind, that is where all the kitchen staff works.”

For Kate, who recently revealed she’s was feeling broody for baby number four, this will be a welcome escape from stricter royal life. As royal insiders claim she would never have sought a public life if she hadn’t have met and fallen for William.

They revealed that the couple work hard to maintain a balance between their public and private life. It’s also been reported that they hope to relocate to Berkshire, for quieter family life in the country and to be nearer the Queen at Windsor Castle.

They could also be set to inherit the Queen’s forgotten castle, Fort Belvedere, which is nestled in the grounds of Windsor’s great park.