Prince George ‘confused’ by this sad life reality, Prince William reveals

Prince George has expressed his confusion over one sad reality of life after a recent school project, Prince William has revealed.

Prince William revealed that his eldest son, Prince George, is confused by the concept of littering after he went out to pick up rubbish with his classmates.

The youngster, eight, became frustrated when the litter he had cleared up was back again the next day.

The youngster, who attends Thomas’ school in Battersea has been taking part in a litter picking exercise with his classmates but whilst George has been removing the litter, he’s discovered that it reappears in the same place the very next day.

Prince George, who is third in the royal line of succession, has expressed his feelings to his father Prince William about the Environmental issue which Greta Thunberg has previously raised.

Speaking to the BBC at Kensington Palace, Prince William has revealed his son gets “confused and annoyed” by constant littering.

He explained, “So George at school recently has been doing litter picking. I didn’t realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.”

The Duke of Cambridge continued, “And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn’t understand, he’s like, “Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?”

Prince George is William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child, as the couple also share daughter Princess Charlotte, six, and son Prince Louis, three.

Speaking about his own hopes, Prince William revealed, “I want the things that I’ve enjoyed – the outdoor life, nature, the environment – I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else’s children.”

And royal fans have praised the future king’s down-to-earth approach.

One wrote, ‘I can’t imagine any other future King ‘litter picking”. That is wonderful’.

Another fan put, ‘Your dedication to fix some problems for our future generations is amazing!!!! George will grow up and will be so proud of you and your work William 👏🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️’

And a third added, ‘You are amazing. Thankful that you are part of the process for change.’

Prince George isn’t the only royal to get involved with litter picking, it’s understood Prince Charles used to take sons William and Harry litter picking when they were younger.

And more recently Prince William helped pick up litter during a 2019 visit to Kuwait. He met with litter-pickers to clear a beach of plastic pollution in the Gulf State.