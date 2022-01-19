We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s forgotten castle could be the perfect home for Prince William and Kate Middleton after it was claimed they might be looking to move house.

Her Majesty is understood to have another historic property close to her Berkshire home that is owned by the Crown Estate.

It’s claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton had once considered Fort Belvedere as a possible new home.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton unveils dark hair transformation on first royal outing of the year .

Last year senior members of The Firm were observed stepping up to take on even more prominent roles following the death of Prince Philip and the Queen pulling out of several engagements in the autumn after being advised to “rest”. Now Her Majesty has resumed engagements at Windsor Castle, much to the delight of fans. Though some still perceive Prince William and Kate Middleton as “taking the lead” in the Royal Family, preparing for the future roles as King and Queen.

In light of this and given their close relationship with the Queen, it’s perhaps no surprise that rumors have circulated about them moving closer to her. Not only that, but reports have previously claimed that the Queen’s forgotten castle was considered as a possible home for them.

Throughout the recent years Her Majesty has spent most of her time at Windsor Castle. But the castle isn’t the only royal residence in Berkshire and according to The Mirror, Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park was once reportedly earmarked for William and Kate.

This historic property is said to have been originally built for Prince William Augustus, Duke of Cumberland between 1750 and 1755. In 1929 it became the home of Prince Edward, who briefly became King Edward VIII before he abdicated, making the Queen’s father the new King George VI.

The publication adds that it was here that the Queen’s uncle signed his written abdication papers. This forgotten royal residence now belongs to the Crown Estate and is understood to be leased out. Though the Cambridges could well end up moving in the future, if the suggestions about their desire to move prove to be correct.

Back in 2021, The Mail on Sunday reported that William and Kate were seriously considering moving to Windsor. A source alleged at the time that the couple “ha[d] been ‘eyeing up’ accommodation options in the area and that one such property could be Fort Belvedere, though this was never officially confirmed.

The source went on to express their belief that splitting time between Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall in Norfolk was no longer as practical for the Cambridges as it once was.

They claimed, “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work any more. It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”

If they ever did buy a Windsor home, this would also allow Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have a residence closer to the Middletons. Kate and her siblings grew up in Bucklebury in Berkshire where their parents still live.

In the meantime, the Cambridges will likely continue to enjoy the best of both worlds, from the convenience of the city to the tranquillity of the countryside.