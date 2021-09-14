Jill Biden praises Prince Harry as they join forces for vital project

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jill Biden has praised Prince Harry's personal values as she joins him for the Wounded Warrior Games.

Jill Biden was full of praise for Prince Harry during the vital Wounded Warrior Games project.

The first lady and the Duke of Sussex have worked together supporting the wounded since the first Invictus Games was held back in 2014.

Jill Biden has praised Prince Harry’s principals as the pair reunite for the Wounded Warrior Games.

The US First Lady and the Duke of Sussex came together virtually to mark the games having first got to know each other from attending the first-ever Invictus Games back in 2014 – an international sporting event for injured, sick, and wounded servicemen and women.

It comes after Prince Harry was accused of spending ‘too much damn time’ with Jill by her husband Joe Biden.

And ever since then, their unlikely friendship has grown, with the pair continuing to support the wounded but the Invictus Games in 2020 was cancelled, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed their first-ever Netflix project would be focused on the games.

Dr. Biden told Harry, It’s hard to believe it’s been seven years since the first Invictus Games in London.”

She then went on to praise his contribution, telling him, “You live by a simple principle – served together, recovered together.

“It’s a philosophy, not limited by the flag you wear; your brothers and sisters in arms are connected by something so much deeper than the borders that separate us.”

Prince Harry expressed his gratitude to Dr. Biden for all her support over the years. He said, “Thank you for your service and your continued support over all these years.

“It’s been fantastic to see you in action in various parts of the world giving everything that you’ve got to so many people – not just those who wear the uniform but to the families as well. A lot of them wouldn’t be here without you so, so thank you,” he added.

Prince Harry also thanked the injured servicemen and women for inspiring him to create the Invictus Games.

“I will never forget that first visit I had to the Warrior Games, which inspired me to create the Invictus Games,” he said.

“The Invictus Games never would have been created, had I not been inspired by every single one of you and your companions and the families for everything that you give to the service of this country.”

You can watch Jill Biden and Prince Harry honouring injured Warrior Games athletes below…

Prince Harry isn’t the only Royal that she’s teamed up with, earlier this year she joined forces with Kate Middleton to call for ‘better early childhood care’.

Jill became US First Lady when Joe Biden was inaugurated last year, replacing Donald Trump.