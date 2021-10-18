Prince Charles shares heartbreak over Prince George’s ‘dangerous’ future

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles delivered a poignant introduction to a new Sky Kids Original documentary as he reflected on the “dangerous” future that lies ahead for Prince George.

The Prince of Wales opened up in an introduction for new documentary, Cop26: In Your Hands.

Prince Charles remarked upon the devastating way Prince George is learning about climate change and the terrifying future that could lie ahead.

Prince Charles has spoken about Prince George in the introduction for Cop26: In Your Hands, a documentary highlighting the devastating impact of climate change. The Prince of Wales has long been passionate about conservation, as has his son Prince William. Just last night William attended the Earthshot Prize Awards after recently opening up about eight-year-old George being “confused” over a sad life reality. Now Charles has spoken out about the “damage” his grandson could face in the future.

Getting candid, he told viewers, “I’m old enough to have a grandson. Like you he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms, and floods, the droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world.”

The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, also shared how over the years he came to realise the extent of the “damage” being done to the Earth.

“When I was his age, people had no idea about the damage they were doing,” Charles said. “But by the time I was a teenager I started to see that if we didn’t stop polluting our planet, we would face a very dangerous future indeed.”

Expressing his huge concerns for the future, the Prince added that he believes “we have forgotten that we have to put back into nature as much as we take out”.

Cop 26: In Your Hands features six young climate change activists who each bravely share the heartbreaking impact climate change has had upon their areas. Prince Charles’ moving introduction comes after he previously urged his grandchildren and the world to “think big and act now” last year.

Speaking at a round table event hosted by HRH’s Sustainable Markets Initiative and The World Economic Forum, he revealed how his children and grandchildren inspire all he does.

He declared, “Everything I have tried to do, and urge, over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind. So, I can only encourage us all to think big and act now. I can only hope that as this current crisis passes we are able to reflect on, and shape, the type of world we want for ourselves and for future generations.”

Prince Charles is a devoted grandfather to George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Sadly, he has not yet met Lilibet in person, though this could all change at Christmas, with speculation rising that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could bring Lilibet and Archie to the UK. Meanwhile, Charles has announced a sweet long-lasting tribute to his eldest grandchild, George, at Balmoral, transforming a field into an arboretum the year he was born.

As Prince Charles continues to act to help preserve the planet for future generations, who knows if we could soon see young Prince George following his example?