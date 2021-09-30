We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton stepped out in a purple suit in Northern Ireland and fans can’t get enough of this “amazing colour” on the royal Duchess.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed fans with her choice of a purple suit for a day of engagements in Derry-Londonderry yesterday.

If fan reactions are anything to go by, she might just have found a new signature colour.

Kate Middleton’s fashion moments have consistently stunned fans over the years, from her exquisite Alexander McQueen dress when she and Prince William got married, to her recent angelic look for an important engagement. Not to mention her recent golden dress that led fans to dub her the “ultimate Bond girl” at the James Bond No Time To Die premiere. Though it seems the Duchess of Cambridge might already have surpassed her own red carpet efforts in the eyes of fans.

Just the day after attending the premiere in London with Prince William and other members of The Firm, Kate and William traveled to Derry-Londonderry in Northern Ireland.

Sharing a sweet snap on social media, their caption declared, ‘It’s lovely to see @UlsterUni students reunited with each other on campus! Having spent the day hearing from the student union and being reconnected with nursing students from earlier in the year, it’s inspiring to see how young people are promoting inclusivity following the pandemic in Northern Ireland’.

During their trip, the couple met nursing students they’d previously spoken to via video call and heard more about their experiences studying and conducting work placements during the pandemic. Whilst Kate also met a surprising guest that Princess Charlotte would likely approve of.

For the occasion, Kate opted for a stunning Emilia Wickstead purple suit, paired with a navy turtleneck jumper. Purple is a colour that has been associated with royalty since ancient times and despite all the glamour of Kate’s premiere dress, this new look might just have stolen the limelight.

Taking to the comments one fan excitedly declared, ‘I mean that shimmering gold look was stunning, but wow- Purple is Catherine’s color!’

‘The Duchess of Cambridge looks gorgeous!💜’ another person commented.

A third fan echoed this sentiment, adding, ‘Love the purple on Catherine! 💜💜’.

‘💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜amazing Colour on Catherine Stunning’, someone else shared, also making good use of the purple heart emojis.

‘That suit color🔥🔥❤️’, as another person agreed, writing simply, ‘Loving the purple!’

Prince William and Kate have now resumed their busy schedule of engagements in recent weeks after enjoying some more family time with their three children during Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s summer break from Thomas’s Battersea.

With more engagements no doubt upcoming for the couple, fans might get to see Kate Middleton step out in more purple looks following this brilliant response to her purple suit.

We’ll just have to wait and see if purple becomes Kate’s new signature colour!