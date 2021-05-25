We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has failed to impress her husband Prince William with her DJ skills as he playfully mocks her.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been picking up new skills during their tour of Scotland

Kate Middleton turned her hand to a spot of DJ-ing but failed to impress husband Prince William who begged, ‘please turn that off it’s hurting my ears’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by sharing a sweet family video, paid a visit to a violence reduction unit, helping to reduce violence and knife crime across Scotland, in Prestonpans, near Edinburgh. And during their visit, Duchess Kate had a go at making some royal beats on the DJ decks with staff at Heavy Sound CIC, which runs a bus outfitted with music equipment.

Wearing her facemask, she used her fingers to record her own personal beat that would be played in a loop to the backing music. As Kate laid down her beat and listened to its playback she giggled before putting her fingers in her ears in a jokey manner.

But her husband Prince William was less than impressed, he asked, “What’s that? It sounds like a cat,” and begged staff, ‘Please turn that off it’s hurting my ears,’ and as the couple prepared to leave, Duchess Kate said, ‘Sorry for leaving, such a terrible song’, which was met with a roar of laughter from people in the room.

She added, ‘Delete it, delete it, delete it,’ before she left. And The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the video to their Twitter page and captioned it, ‘Keep up the incredible work @vruscotland in leading the way in finding compassionate, holistic, human-led solutions. Oh and please do delete that music…’

But some royal fans are impressed, one wrote, ‘She’s got some beats lol!’ and another put, ‘Beautiful jolly duchess.’

It’s not the first time Prince William has been embarrassed by his loved ones, in the ’90s he was once ‘left embarrassed’ by his mum Princess Diana after their iconic trip to Thorpe Park.

During his week-long visit to Scotland, Prince William paid a romantic tribute to his wife in a speech to the Scottish Assembly as he opened up on the bittersweet connection to the country.